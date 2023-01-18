U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

eSIM Subscription Market Worth USD 4812.62 Mn by 2029 Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2029

·7 min read
eSIM Subscription Market was valued at USD 512.15 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4812.62 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period (2022-2029)

Pune, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research has published a market intelligence and industry analysis report on “ESIM Subscription Market“. The global ESIM Subscription Market was valued at USD 512.15 million in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 4812.62 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.

eSIM Subscription Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on eSIM Subscription Market is a comprehensive analysis that covers trends and highlights prevailing in the eSIM Subscription Market, helping clients explore the opportunities and formulate strategies in the market. Analysis of key market players and new entrants is provided based on goods and services offered, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. Recent developments regarding acquisitions and mergers, and the strategic stance of the companies with information on joint alliances give an accurate picture of the competitive landscape in the eSIM Subscription Market. To understand the products and services of the eSIM Subscription Market, segment-wise analysis is conducted by type, function and end-use industry equipped with factors affecting the market and current technological changes and innovations adopted. The report also explains in detail the drivers, challenges, restraints and challenges of the eSIM Subscription Market. Regional analysis of the market focusing on the local, regional and global levels is provided to prove as a guide for market followers and entrants to develop pricing and marketing strategies.

The bottom-up approach was used for market estimation and global market trend analysis. Data was collected employing both primary and secondary research methods for a large sample to get accurate inferences. Surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals were included in the primary methods. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. SWOT analysis was conducted to understand the strengths and weaknesses of key companies and PESTLE to grasp the various factors affecting the market. Thus the report provides a complete overview of the eSIM Subscription Market.

ESIM Subscription Market Overview

Global market report for eSim subscription states that G+D tops the market and has provided subscriptions for the uppermost number of devices with digital SIM card capabilities, including, wearables, cell phones, iPads, and iPhone dual SIM devices.

ESIM Subscription Market Dynamics

The benefits of eSIM subscriptions in consumer electronics items, such as improved security, high dependability, and greater connection, are what are driving their expansion. The consumer electronics industry is still one of the major forces driving the growth, revolution, and development of a number of technical services, including eSIM subscriptions.

The global automobile industry has had significant growth, which is encouraging the market. All varieties of connected automobiles employ eSIMs in their infotainment systems, including those for navigation, telematics, and assisted driving. Market growth is further aided by the growing use of products in space-saving M2M and wireless communication applications. Additionally, rising product usage in consumer electronics—such as smartphones and smart wearables—for improved dependability, safety, and connection is having a favourable effect on market growth.

ESIM Subscription Market Regional Insights

In terms of market share, North America will account for more than 39.20% in 2021. The expected CAGR prediction is related to network providers' increased involvement in technical developments. In terms of value, it is anticipated that the European market would continue to rank second. These areas are predicted to gain a significant market share throughout the projection period because they were early adopters of technology.

The eSIMs are being used in devices by industries to establish effective connectivity control. Due to the increased production of smartphones, consumer electronics, laptops, and other items in developing nations like India, China, and other countries in this region—which has led to the adoption of eSIMs—the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the course of the forecast period. Due to the sluggish adoption of these SIMs, the market in the MEA region is predicted to rise at a very moderate CAGR.

Market Size in 2021

USD 512.15 Mn.

Market Size in 2029

USD 4812.62 Mn.

CAGR

32.3% (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

210

No. of Tables

105

No. of Charts and Figures

112

Segement Covered

Solution, Application, End User

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

ESIM Subscription Market Key Competitors:

  • ARM Holdings (UK)

  • Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

  • Gemalto NV (Netherlands)

  • Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH (Germany)

  • Infineon Technologies AG.(Germany)

  • Kigen (UK)

  • NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

  • oasis smart SIM (France)

  • STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

  • Sierra Wireless Inc (Canada)

  • Thales(France)

  • truphone (UK)

  • Workz Group (UAE)

  • Other

Key questions answered in the ESIM Subscription Market are:

  • What are the technological innovations in ESIM Subscription Market?

  • What are the factors driving the growth of the ESIM Subscription Market?

  • Which technology insight dominated the ESIM Subscription Market in 2021?

  • How COVID-19 affected the growth of the ESIM Subscription Market?

  • What is the growth rate of the ESIM Subscription Market during the forecast period?

  • What are the trends of the Asia-Pacific region in the ESIM Subscription Market?

  • Who are the market leaders in ESIM Subscription in North America region?

  • Which deployment mode led the ESIM Subscription Market in 2021?

  • Who are the key players in the ESIM Subscription Market?

  • What are the factors restraining the growth of the ESIM Subscription Market?

  • Which region held the largest market share in ESIM Subscription Market?

Purchase Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=171583&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Price Point, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research is leading IT research firm, has also published the following reports:

Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market was valued at US$ 503.59 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2665.13 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 32.01 % during a forecast period. The development of smart technology has significantly changed the outlook of several end-use industries like manufacturing, automotive, and construction, in terms of money saving, accessibility of the users, connectivity, and enhanced safety measures.

Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market size was valued at US$ 18.21 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 10.5 % through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 40.47 Bn. The growth of e-commerce has raised the need for intelligent and mobile supply chain solutions, in addition to the necessity to quickly offer products to grab the opportunities.

5G Base Station Market size is expected to reach US$ 140.61 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 37.2% during the forecast period. The global 5G Base Station market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments.

M2M Communication Market size is expected to reach US$ 63.49 Bn. by 2029, at a CAGR of 19.67% during the forecast period. The number of connected devices is expected to grow exponentially over forecast period this is expected to create lucrative opportunities for Global M2M Communication Market.

M2M Satellite Communication Market is expected to be 11.9% during the forecast period and the market size is expected to reach nearly 16.25 billion by 2029. The major driving factors behind the growth of global M2M satellite communication market is the increasing need for enriched data communication.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


