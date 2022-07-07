U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.75
    +16.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,179.00
    +166.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,942.25
    +62.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.10
    +9.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.82
    +1.29 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.30
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.53
    -1.01 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1972
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7040
    -0.2110 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,475.98
    +477.66 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.05
    +10.53 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.05
    +86.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Eskay Mining Discovers Multiple New VMS Systems across its Consolidated Eskay VMS Project, Golden Triangle British Columbia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ESKYF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce discovery of multiple new volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") deposits across its 100% controlled Consolidated Eskay project, British Columbia. To date, the Company has completed 5,370 m of diamond core drilling in 13 holes, approximately 18% of the 30,000 m planned meters to be drilled in 2022. Drill production is currently on target to reach this aggressive goal.

"By pushing for an early start to the 2022 Exploration Program we have been able to meet one of our major objectives, showing that the TV-Jeff VMS system extends well to the north of Jeff. Our targeting criteria built over the past two years continues to yield mineralized intercepts," commented Dr. John DeDecker, Eskay Mining's VP of Exploration. "Not only does the TV-Jeff VMS system appear to encompass a minimum 5 km-trend of VMS mineralization, we have also confirmed that Scarlet Ridge is host to a separate VMS system of similar size. We look forward to testing the full strike length of both of these VMS systems with aggressive drilling and Anaconda-style mapping programs in 2022. It amazes me that every day in the field we are delineating extensive VMS systems outcropping at surface. This leaves me wondering what other deposits have gone unrecognized across the property. Our expert team has done a great job making new discoveries over the past few weeks, and we are excited by the potential of them making yet more discoveries across our large property over the next several months."

"The 2022 exploration campaign at the Consolidated Eskay project is by far the most aggressive program ever conducted on the property," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Eskay Mining. Our team is doing a remarkable job making new discoveries, a step needed to grow this remarkable story. We suspected the TV-Jeff VMS system was much larger, and now we have proof from recent drilling at Jeff North. In just one month, our field crews have more fully assessed the potential at Scarlet Ridge, and now have strong evidence the system here is of equal magnitude to that at TV-Jeff. Mineralization appears to be hosted by the same rocks found at Eskay Creek 7 km to the west. Excelsior South also displays similar stratigraphy and mineralization to the Eskay Creek deposit. We are delighted with progress made to date, but we have four more months in this season during which we expect more discoveries to be made."

Summary of Discoveries Made at Jeff North

  • Drilling and geological mapping confirms that the greater TV-Jeff VMS system extends 1.5 km north of Jeff (Figures 1 and 2). A significant zone of intensely silicified peperitic basalt, dacite, and andesite hosts stockwork and semi-massive sulfide mineralization at Jeff North. This zone is evident at the surface as a topographic ridge, and in drill core, it is characterized by hydrothermal breccia with abundant silica alteration and sulfide mineralization (Figures 3-5).

  • Sulfide mineralization is hosted by peperitic basalt, dacite, and andesite occurring in mineralized horizons that correspond to those at Jeff 1.5 km to the south (Figure 2) indicating that VMS hydrothermal systems were active over a 5 km-strike length from TV to Jeff North, and likely beyond.

  • Investigations of drill core with handheld XRF units indicate presence of strong pathfinder element associations (Ag, As, Sb, and Hg) in some areas displaying sulfide mineralization.

  • Systematic soil sampling northwards of Jeff North has been completed, and includes a large SkyTEM anomaly of similar size and shape to those corresponding with VMS at TV, Jeff, and Jeff North discovered during the 2021 program. The results of the soil sampling program will indicate how much further north the TV-Jeff VMS system extends. So far, each large conductive SkyTEM anomaly investigated corresponds with VMS mineralization observed at surface. There are several more SkyTEM anomalies left to investigate this season, and these are the highest priority of Eskay's 2022 drill program.

  • Geological Mapping conducted in 2022, led by Drs. Ben M. Frieman and Jesse Hill, has yielded the first lithological map consistent with drill core observations. This work has shown the importance of integrating drilling and mapping data sets and has yielded a new understanding of the distribution of the lower Hazelton Group volcanic rocks in the Eskay anticline region. For example, in addition to the volcanic-hydrothermal systems identified at TV, Jeff, and Jeff North, new observations suggest that mineralized volcanic rocks may occur across-strike to the west as well as within structurally juxtaposed, but correlative, rocks to the east of this area, a wholly new location identified as prospective.

Scarlet Ridge

  • Two extensive VMS feeder zones have been discovered at Scarlet Ridge, the Southern and Northern Feeder Zones. These feeder zones are marked by intense hydrothermal alteration, ubiquitous stockwork and replacement-style sulfide mineralization, and intensely gossanous red, orange, and yellow surficial staining of the peperitic dacite and rhyolite host rocks. The Southern Feeder Zone has been the focus of early season investigations and will be further tested by drilling in 2022 (Figures 6-8).

  • Scarlet Ridge is located 7 km east of the Eskay Creek deposit and occurs in a similar geologic setting to this exceptional high-grade VMS deposit.

  • Field investigations of stockwork sulfides from the Southern Feeder Zone using handheld XRF units indicate presence of strong pathfinder element (Ag, As, Sb, and Hg) anomalism. These pathfinder results are consistent with rock chip samples collected in the area during the early 1990's and the 2021 program (see Eskay's March 21, 2022 news release for more information), in which samples also yielded strongly anomalous Au assays ranging from 0.14-2.49 g/t.

  • Scarlet Ridge displays all the hallmarks of a large VMS system, with multiple feeder zones connected with at least three horizons exhibiting subseafloor replacement style mineralization, each of which extends along strike for hundreds of meters (Figures 6-8). It is especially encouraging that these horizons are correlative with the same units that host the Eskay Creek deposit (Figure 9) Pathfinder element associations suggest the potential for precious metal endowment.

  • Preparations are underway to begin drilling the feeder zones at Scarlet Ridge starting in mid-July (Figure 10).

Excelsior South

  • Preliminary field visits followed up on strong Au BLEG results from 2020 and strong pathfinder element anomalies evident in soil transects from 2021.

  • Peperitic rhyolite was discovered at Excelsior South, in rocks previously mapped as the Bowser Lake Group. Investigations with a handheld XRF confirm that this rhyolite is indeed of the same composition as the Eskay rhyolite, host to the world-class Eskay Creek VMS deposit.

  • A 100 m grid soil sampling program has just been completed at Excelsior South. Analyses from these soil samples are expected back in a few weeks. Subject to promising results, a limited exploratory drill program will be conducted at Excelsior South in 2022.

To date, Eskay Mining has completed 5,370 m of diamond core drilling in 13 holes, approximately 18% of planned meters to be drilled in 2022. Thus far, drilling has occurred around the area called Jeff North. The Company will soon be drilling at Scarlet Ridge as well as testing other targets along the greater TV-Jeff corridor. At present, drill production is on track to reach Eskay's aggressive goal of 30,000 m.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a Director of the Company and its technical adviser, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

T: 416 907 4020

President & Chief Executive Officer

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Eskay Mining Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 1. Drill holes at Jeff North completed as of date of this release. Silver assays from soil samples from 2021, and the SkyTEM conductivity map from 2020 are shown, and have proven to be reliable vectors towards VMS mineralization during the 2022 program thus far.

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 2. Preliminary geologic map of Jeff and Jeff North based on 2022 field work by the mapping team, and drilling from 2020-2022. Drilling at Jeff North has been focused on a 1 km trend of intensely silicified peperitic basalt identified during mapping, and has confirmed the presence of extensive VMS mineralization associated with the silicified basalt.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 3. Semi-massive replacement-style sulfide mineralization hosted by an intensely silicified vesicular basalt. The intensity of replacement-style mineralization and hydrothermal alteration is consistent with a location proximal to a VMS feeder structure. Handheld XRF analyses show consistently high pathfinder elements (As, Sb, and Hg) within sulfide mineralization in this drill hole.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 4. Polymetallic sulfide mineralization hosted by intensely silicified mudstone. Sulfide minerals present include pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, and galena, with XRF-indicated Ag-bearing tetrahedrite. Tetrahedrite is commonly associated with microscopic electrum in drill core from the 2020 and 2021 drill programs.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 5. Semi-massive replacement-style sulfide mineralization hosted by intensely silicified and clay altered peperitic basalt. The intensity of replacement-style mineralization and hydrothermal alteration is consistent with a location proximal to a VMS feeder structure.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 6. Intensely gossanous peperitic dacite defining the Southern Feeder Zone at Scarlet Ridge. This gossan extends approximately 600 m along strike, and cuts at least 800 m of stratigraphy. Multiple traverses across stratigraphy have confirmed that stockwork and replacement-style sulfide mineralization, and intense hydrothermal alteration are ubiquitous throughout rocks that are gossanous. Stratigraphy is steeply dipping to the east here, suggesting that these mineralized horizons could extend to considerable depth. A fence of several 800 m deep drill holes will test the heart of this intensely mineralized feeder zone. The Southern Feeder Zone is approximately 1 km south of the Northern Feeder Zone visited in 2021 (visible in the lower left image as the gossanous bluffs just left of the mountains). The two feeder zones and their along strike extensions occur within peperitic dacite and Eskay rhyolite, suggesting that these hydrothermal systems are part of one larger system that was active at the same time as the VMS system that formed Eskay Creek, just 7 km due west.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 7. Close-up views of stockwork and replacement-style sulfide mineralization from the Southern Feeder Zone at Scarlet Ridge. This sort of sulfide mineralization is ubiquitous throughout the entire outcrop area of the Southern Feeder Zone.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 8. Gossanous and sulfide-bearing horizons define permeable Eskay rhyolite debris flow breccia that extend several hundred meters along strike from the Southern Feeder Zone. These rocks represent horizons that underwent sub-seafloor sulfide replacement as hydrothermal fluids from the feeder zone interacted with debris piles in the near-seafloor environment. Subseafloor replacement is responsible for the largest VMS deposits on Earth. Gossanous rocks of the Northern Feeder Zone are visible to the upper left in the image at top.)

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 9. Schematic geological cross-section of the Southern Feeder Zone at Scarlet Ridge, based on multiple field visits during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. This area will be the primary focus of the 2022 geological mapping program, and will be included in a 5,000 m drill program for targets at Scarlet Ridge and Tarn Lake. The feeder zone intersects several favorable horizons for lateral hydrothermal fluid flow and consequent sub-seafloor replacement-style mineralization. Of particular note, both the Southern and Northern Feeder Zones are hosted within rocks correlative to those at Eskay Creek just 7 km due west of Scarlet Ridge.

Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture
Eskay Mining Corp., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Press release picture

(Figure 10. An oblique view of the southern VMS feeder zone at Scarlet Ridge showing surface topography, SkyTEM conductivity data, Au assays from rock chip samples, and a conceptual drill plan. Drilling will focus on the core of the VMS feeder zone, as well as along strike extensions within horizons showing subseafloor sulfide replacement.)

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707798/Eskay-Mining-Discovers-Multiple-New-VMS-Systems-across-its-Consolidated-Eskay-VMS-Project-Golden-Triangle-British-Columbia

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic Shares Surge On Partnership With Boeing's Subsidiary To Build New Motherships

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) has inked an agreement with Aurora Flight Sciences, Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) subsidiary, to partner in designing and manufacturing its next-generation motherships. The mothership is the air launch carrier aircraft in Virgin Galactic's space flight system that carries the spaceship to its release altitude of ~50,000 feet. Virgin Galactic has been working with Aurora for several months to develop design specifications. The two-vehicle contract enables Aurora

  • Musk Fathered Children With Neuralink Employee, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is the father of eight-month-old twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink, Insider reported, citing a court document.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireGood Luck Mak

  • Physicists stunned by magnetic atoms that ‘freeze’ when heated

    The magnetic spins of neodymium atoms ‘freeze’ when they are heated, which does not usually occur in magnetic material

  • Elon Musk fathered twins with one of his executives last year – report

    Musk’s nine children include pair born to Shivon Zilis, who works at his artificial intelligence company

  • Elon Musk Reportedly Has Had Two More Kids

    Whatever else you may think of him, you can't deny that Elon Musk is really good at multitasking. The CEO of Tesla , founder of SpaceX, CEO of the Boring company, founder of Neuralink and putative owner of Twitter , has reportedly added to his brood yet again. This time the blessed event involves twins, born to Musk and an executive at Neuralink last November, according to an Insider report.

  • How hot is too hot for the human body? Our lab found heat + humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize

    Long-term exposure to high heat can become lethal. Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesHeat waves are becoming supercharged as the climate changes – lasting longer, becoming more frequent and getting just plain hotter. One question a lot of people are asking is: “When will it get too hot for normal daily activity as we know it, even for young, healthy adults?” The answer goes beyond the temperature you see on the thermometer. It’s also about humidity. Our research shows the combination of the two can get da

  • China slams NASA chief’s claim that it is planning to 'take over' the Moon

    China has denied NASA Administrator Bill Nelson's claims that the East Asian country is planning to “take over” the Moon. “We must be very concerned that China is landing on the Moon and saying: 'It's ours now and you stay out,’” Nelson said. China and Russia are currently planning to team up and build a base on the Moon called the International Lunar Research Station, which is expected to be operational by 2036.

  • This Cloning Breakthrough Could Help Us Save the World’s Endangered Species

    University of YamanashiExactly 26 years ago, scientists successfully cloned the first mammal, Dolly the sheep, using cells from an adult sheep’s mammary glands. Though cloning still skeeves out a large chunk of the public, more and more people are coming around to some of the more responsible potential benefits. Namely, that we may be able to save species threatened by climate change and human activity from going extinct.But cloning is far from easy. Cell samples need to be preserved either thro

  • Rocket Lab offers next-day shipping to space

    It wasn't long ago that orbital launches were something that took years of planning and months of tests and careful preparation. "Responsive launch capability was baked into the design of Electron and our launch sites since day one, and we’ve made strategic investments into vertical spacecraft manufacturing to enable this," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck. Your company will, of course, have to be part of the program, and collaborate ahead of time with Rocket Lab on the exact specifications, orbit and other variables necessary to any successful launch.

  • As 'Run 3' begins, CERN touts discovery of exotic particles

    The physics lab that’s home to the world’s largest atom smasher announced on Tuesday the observation of three new “exotic particles” that could provide clues about the force that binds subatomic particles together. The observation of a new type of pentaquark and the first duo of tetraquarks at CERN, the Geneva-area home to the Large Hadron Collider, offers a new angle to assess the “strong force” that holds together the nuclei of atoms. Most exotic hadrons, which are subatomic particles, are made up of two or three elemental particles known as quarks.

  • 'Sargassum storm': Stinky seasonal seaweed sets record in Brevard, and more is coming this way

    The Caribbean Sea keeps on gifting Central Florida's beaches mounds of mushy, stinky golden brown seaweed.

  • NORTH PEAK REPORTS FIRST ASSAY RESULTS FROM THE CONFIRMATORY DRILLING PROGRAM ON THE BLACK HORSE PROJECT

    North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") is providing an update on the work programs underway pursuant to its option to purchase the Black Horse gold property located near Ely Nevada (the "Black Horse Property"). In December 2021 the Company signed an agreement for the option with Minex LLC, and then obtained the necessary drilling permits. Following a review of the historical data of the 316 holes previously drilled, an 8-hole core drilling program to twin the main

  • Engineers scramble to restore contact with moon-bound spacecraft

    The low-cost CAPSTONE is a pathfinder to test an unusual lunar orbit for NASA's Artemis moon program.

  • NASA: Contact lost with spacecraft on way to test moon orbit

    NASA said Tuesday it has lost contact with a $32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit, but agency engineers are hopeful they can fix the problem. After one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, the space agency said it could no longer communicate with the spacecraft called Capstone. Engineers are trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it, NASA spokesperson Sarah Frazier said Tuesday.

  • Nasa loses contact with Capstone spacecraft on way to Moon

    Nasa has lost communications with its Capstone spacecraft, the space agency announced Tuesday afternoon. Capstone, or the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, launched on 28 June from New Zealand, and everything appeared to be functioning normally for the small, 55-pound small satellite during and after lift off. “The spacecraft team currently is working to understand the cause and re-establish contact,” a Nasa blog post read at 12.29pm EDT Tuesday.

  • Ukrainian Math Professor Becomes Second Woman to Win Fields Medal

    Maryna Viazovska was awarded the Fields Medal—considered mathematics’ equivalent of the Nobel Prize—for solving the sphere-packing problem for additional dimensions.

  • What color is a mirror? Explaining mirrors and how they work.

    Most mirrors are technically white with a slight green tinge because of their underlying layer of silica glass.

  • Why Student-Loan Forgiveness Comes With Economic and Political Risks

    The Biden administration is nearing a decision on student-loan forgiveness, an issue that could affect millions of Americans and reverberate in the coming midterm elections. Here are some of the key challenges complicating the final decision. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Retail Shareholders Get Rewards for Investing in Japan Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- An increasing number of Japanese companies are offering gifts to retail investors in an effort to expand their shareholder base. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaAs

  • Underweight Stocks On Rising Earnings Risks: Maybank

    Maybank Group Wealth Management CIO Eddy Loh says he is maintaining an underweight stance on equities due to rising earnings risks. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".