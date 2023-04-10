Esker Asia Automates Key Business Processes for Brother International Singapore Pte Ltd

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esker, a global cloud platform and a leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that Brother International Singapore Pte Ltd, a leading brand for consumer and industrial sewing machines, printing, and computer electronics, is automating the full procure-to-pay (P2P) cycle, including supplier management, contract management, procurement, accounts payable and expense management processes.

As an electronics and electrical equipment manufacturer, Brother International Singapore Pte Ltd understood the need for optimised processes and streamlined workflows. Manual handling of various documents resulted in long payment processing times, lack of visibility over spend, and inefficient communications between requestors, finance, and suppliers.

To overcome these challenges, Brother International Singapore Pte Ltd turned to Esker's AI-driven solutions, with which manual processes are eliminated, errors reduced, and visibility into spend increased. By achieving greater efficiency for its business processes, the company can focus on its core business functions and customer experience.

Esker is able to support Brother International Singapore in its long-term vision to automate its entire P2P and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Beginning with the Singapore region, the goal is to roll out Esker in other regions as well. Esker Synergy AI, the set of technologies built into each solution, creates the pathway to achieving greater operational efficiency, cost reduction, and a better user experience.

"With Esker, we are looking to scale new heights in a fast-moving operating environment by adopting an approach where human-centric methods and cutting-edge technology converge," said Mr. Lim Heng Boon, Senior Director of Corporate Services at Brother International Singapore.

About Brother International Singapore Pte Ltd

Brother is a leader in the development and manufacturing of technologies in the printing, communication, and digital imaging industries for homes, SOHOs, and enterprises that demand solutions that empower businesses and individuals to communicate ideas in every possible way. A trusted brand worldwide that believes in the "Customer First" approach in all aspects of its business, Brother has continuously met the varied needs of their customers through their comprehensive range of quality printing solutions. Brother's regional Southeast Asia headquarters, with fully integrated sales, marketing, and services capabilities is located in Singapore. For more information on Brother International Singapore and its products, please visit www.brother.com.sg. Brother will always be "At Your Side" now and into the future.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit http://www.esker.com.sg. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.sg.

