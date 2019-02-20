Eskom Gets $4.9 Billion Bailout in South Africa's Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holding SOC Ltd., the distressed utility that supplies 95 percent of South Africa’s power, will receive the biggest bailout in the nation’s history after the government stepped in to prevent its collapse.

The company will get a 69 billion rand ($4.9 billion) cash injection over the next three years to help service its debt and free up cash for operations, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his budget speech Wednesday to lawmakers in Cape Town. Part of the utility’s transmission business will also be sold to private investors and it will have to drastically reduce costs.

“Pouring money directly into Eskom in its current form is like pouring water into a sieve,” Mboweni said. “We are setting aside 23 billion rand a year to financially support Eskom during its reconfiguration.’’

While the Treasury estimates that Eskom needs about 150 billion rand of support over 10 years to plug the hole in its balance sheet, the size of the actual support beyond the budget would depend on factors including economic growth and tariffs. The allocation in the budget led to the first breach of the government’s spending ceiling since it was introduced in 2012.

The plans to reorganize the company and increase renewable energy purchases from private producers put it on a collision course with labor unions concerned about potential job losses. That bodes ill for the ruling African National Congress, which is due to contest national elections on May 8 and is heavily reliant on its union allies to help it campaign.

“We expected a bailout of this size, as it is just enough (R23 billion) to keep Eskom solvent on a year-on-year basis, Darias Jonker, Africa director at Eurasia Group, said by email. “But Eskom will need to find other sources of financing too and is likely to include international capital markets in this regard.”

The utility also awaits a decision by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa on its application to raise tariffs by more than 15 percent annually for three years.

Mismanagement Legacy

Eskom is saddled with 419 billion rand of debt and isn’t selling enough power to cover its interest payments and operating costs, a legacy of years of mismanagement and cost overruns on new plants. The government warned lawmakers last week that the utility is “will cease to exist at current trajectory by April 2019.”

“It’s in the right direction, it covers about 65 to 75 percent of the debt-servicing costs, and so it releases resources to do maintenance and we will be in a better state than we are now,” Phakamani Hadebe, Eskom’s chief executive officer, said after the announcement.

Market reaction suggests investors are positive on the support, with the rand and bonds recovering after an initial slump. The rand was little changed at 14.0567 per dollar at 4:20 p.m. in Johannesburg after tumbling as much as 2.3 percent. The yield on the benchmark 2026 rand bond dropped 3 basis points.

The cash for Eskom will come partly from reprioritizing and cutting other spending, including a reduction in the state’s salary bill, according to the budget review. The bailout falls short of Eskom’s request for the government to take 100 billion rand of its debt onto its own balance sheet.

“I want to make it clear: the national government is not taking on Eskom’s debt,’’ Mboweni said. “Eskom took on the debt. It must ultimately repay it.’’

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to split Eskom into generation, distribution and transmission businesses under a state holding company in his Feb. 7 State of the Nation address. That will enable each unit to manage its costs more effectively and make it easier for them to raise funding, he said.

The businesses will have their own boards, take over some of Eskom’s assets, liabilities and staff and have to produce financial statements, the National Treasury said in an annexure to the budget. The transmission company should be set up by mid-2019 and control the national grid, power substations, and the gas turbines, hydro and pumped storage facilities that supplement the electricity supply during peak times, it said.

The effect on the budget may be costly for South Africa, which has been trying to persuade rating companies it has debt under control.

“Throughout the consolidation process there were two anchors, the expenditure ceiling and support for state-owned enterprises which government said would be deficit neutral,” Elna Moolman, senior economist at Standard Bank by phone. “Today, we’ve abandoned that. It is quite sad as we don’t know what to hold on to going forward and it will create some uncertainty.”

