ESMA publishes second MiCA consultation paper

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is seeking feedback on the second consultation paper on the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) bill, published on Thursday.

Fast Facts

The market regulator is seeking feedback until December 14, in five key areas: sustainability indicators of distributed ledgers, inside information disclosures, white paper requirements, trade transparency measures and record-keeping requirements for crypto service providers.

To enhance post-trade transparency, ESMA proposed service providers report trading and publication date and time, quantity of the crypto asset, pricing information, venue of execution and transaction ID.

After receiving feedback on the 307-page document, the ESMA plans to submit a final paper with the draft technical standard to the European Commission for endorsement by June 30, 2024. The regulator also plans to publish a third consultation paper in the first

MiCA is the European Union’s legal framework for regulating digital assets. The bill requires crypto firms and exchanges to secure a license to operate across the bloc, while mandating that stablecoin issuers hold suitable reserves.

The Official Journal of the European Union published the MiCa bill on June 9. Its provisions will apply from Dec. 30, 2024.

