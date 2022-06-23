U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

ESO Fund Raises $200M in 5th Fund to Help Startup Employees Exercise Stock Options

·2 min read

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employee Stock Option Fund ("ESO Fund") announced the closing of ESO Venture Fund V, LP ("Fund V") which provides funding to employees of venture-backed startups to exercise their stock options. Fund V exceeded its target and raised an oversubscribed $200 million fund of limited partner committed capital with strong support from ESO's longstanding investors as well as notable new investors.

ESO Fund provides current and former employees of venture-backed companies with the cash needed to exercise their options and cover associated taxes. (PRNewsfoto/ESO Fund)
ESO Fund provides current and former employees of venture-backed companies with the cash needed to exercise their options and cover associated taxes. (PRNewsfoto/ESO Fund)

In today's market, ESO's ability to eliminate risk for startup option holders is more important than ever.

ESO pioneered the stock option financing space with its first fund in 2012 and has helped thousands of employees of venture-backed companies. ESO plans to use this new fund to continue investing in the next generation of innovative private companies by partnering with their employees to finance stock option exercises and provide liquidity for shares already purchased.

Scott Chou, co-founder of ESO Fund noted "Given the uncertainty in today's market, ESO's ability to eliminate risk for startup option holders is more important than ever. By working with ESO, employees are able to purchase the equity they've worked so hard for without having to face heightened risk or worry about uncertain liquidity timelines. For ESO, the option finance strategy allows us to create a robust, diversified portfolio at pre-IPO prices that is well positioned to generate long term appreciation."

About ESO Fund

ESO is based in San Mateo, California and was founded in 2012 by Scott Chou, Stephen Roberts, and Jimmy Lackie to partner with employees of venture backed companies to exercise their stock options with minimal risk and capture the value they worked to create.

ESO has previously raised 4 Funds: Fund I (2012), Fund II (2014), Fund III (2017), Fund IV (2020). Since originating the space in 2012, ESO has helped employees at more than 600 companies and created more than one billion dollars in wealth through exits at notable companies like Robinhood, Snowflake, GitLab, Squarespace, Roblox, Coinbase, and many others.

For more information on ESO Fund visit www.esofund.com, follow us on Twitter @esofund or contact Scott Chou - scott@esofund.com - (650) 376-4914

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eso-fund-raises-200m-in-5th-fund-to-help-startup-employees-exercise-stock-options-301574190.html

SOURCE ESO FUND

