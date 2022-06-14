EsoCap holds a multidisciplinary advisory board meeting on Barrett’s esophagus

EsoCap AG

BASEL, Switzerland, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EsoCap AG, the Swiss biotech company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with serious diseases of the upper gastrointestinal tract, organized and hosted recently a multidisciplinary scientific advisory board meeting with renowned experts in the medical field of Barrett’s esophagus in Zurich, Switzerland.

Prof. Werner Weitschies, Head of the Center for Drug Absorption and Transport at the University of Greifswald, Germany, introduced the meeting with a presentation on the extensive Esophageal proof of principle Study conducted in healthy volunteers with the EsoCap System at the University of Greifswald1. EsoCap’s novel targeted application platform is designed to increase esophageal mucosal contact time. The results demonstrated excellent prolongation of mucosal contact time as well as acceptability and tolerability in healthy volunteers were discussed with the experts. EsoCap’s technology consists of a capsule containing a thin mucoadhesive film loaded with an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) allowing the specific, site-directed treatment of diseases of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The first product candidate, ESO-101, is loaded with mometasone furoate.

ESO-101 is currently being investigated in the Phase II ACESO clinical trial in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in four European countries. The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial evaluates the efficacy, tolerability and safety of ESO-101 in 42 adult patients with active EoE. EsoCap presented the trial design to the experts with the anticipation of results becoming available by the beginning of 2023.

The experts discussed the role of EsoCap’s technology for the topical treatment of Barrett esophagus and explored the application of EsoCap’s drug delivery platform in combination with monoclonal antibodies, siRNA-based technology, oncology drug substances as well as other agents.

“I am highly impressed by the demonstration of the functionality of EsoCap’s technology,” said Prof. Kenneth Wang, Director of Esophageal Neoplasia Clinic and Consultant in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, USA. “The topical delivery at the site of the esophagus allows the application of a broad spectrum of substances and a possibility of reduction or elimination of the systemic side-effects profile. The EsoCap technology is a potential game changer in the treatment of Barrett’s esophagus.”

The participants in this scientific advisory board meeting included eight distinguished experts from Europe, Switzerland and the USA, all internationally recognized for their expertise in Barrett’s esophagus. The experts’ multidisciplinary backgrounds in gastroenterology, pathology and surgery allowed a particularly fruitful exchange.

“I am highly impressed by the wealth of expertise shared in this meeting,” said Dr Werner Tschollar, Chairman of the Board of EsoCap. “We are committed to working closely with the experts to advance our development programme in Barrett’s esophagus with the EsoCap unique topical drug delivery technology.”

About Barrett’s esophagus (BE)

Barrett’s esophagus (BE) affects 1–2% of the general adult population. BE is found in 5–15% of all gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) patients. The development of BE is most often attributed to long-standing GERD, although approximately half of patients diagnosed with BE are asymptomatic.

BE is associated with an increased risk of developing esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). The survival rate for invasive EAC is very poor with less than 10% survival at 5 years.

Risk factors for BE include chronic GERD, male gender, obesity and smoking. Once a person develops BE, currently only invasive treatment options are available. These include endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), radiofrequency ablation (RFA), and cryoablation.

About EsoCap

EsoCap AG is a privately funded company based in Basel, Switzerland.

EsoCap’s vision is to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases of the upper gastrointestinal tract through development of a unique and innovative topical drug delivery platform.

Effective topical treatment of the esophagus is extremely difficult to achieve with the current standard of care, due to the ultra-short drug contact time of one to two seconds from the mouth to the stomach. Lead candidate ESO-101 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of EoE and is in clinical development for this indication.

EsoCap has developed a unique, proprietary drug delivery platform allowing the efficient topical application of drug substances for the local treatment of diseases of the upper gastrointestinal tract. EsoCap has a strong and broad intellectual property position.

For more information, please visit www.esocapbiotech.com and follow EsoCap on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 C Rosenbaum et al, 2021. Functionality and Acceptance of the EsoCap System—A Novel Film-Based Drug Delivery Technology: Results of an In Vivo Study. Pharmaceutics, 13 (6): 828.



