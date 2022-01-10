U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,663.50
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,110.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,534.75
    -46.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.70
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.80
    +0.19 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5370
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,688.72
    -173.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.70
    -54.18 (-5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.73
    -2.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

EsoCap and Upadia sign exclusive licensing agreement combining EsoCap technology with Upadia antibodies for the treatment of Barrett’s esophagus

EsoCap AG
·5 min read

  • Licensing deal grants EsoCap exclusive access to Upadia’s monoclonal antibodies for a local therapy for Barrett’s esophagus

  • Barrett’s esophagus, a disease of the esophagus with high unmet medical need, affects 1-2% of the population, with the risk of evolving into esophageal cancer

  • EsoCap to combine its unique targeted application technology for the upper gastrointestinal tract with Upadia antibodies to develop new treatment approach to this highly prevalent disease

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EsoCap, the Swiss biotech company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with serious diseases of the upper gastrointestinal tract, announced today that the company has entered into a worldwide, exclusive antibody licensing agreement with Upadia, to develop targeted therapeutics to treat Barrett’s esophagus (BE).

Under the terms of the agreement, Upadia will provide an exclusive licence for its range of highly specific monoclonal antibodies, so EsoCap can develop therapies against BE using EsoCap’s unique, proprietary targeted application technology for the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The EsoCap technology offers maximum flexibility, as a wide variety of drug substances, including biologics, can be incorporated into the thin film, making the smart drug delivery platform applicable to many different upper GI diseases.

“This exclusive global licensing agreement will advance our goal of delivering novel therapeutic options for patients with serious diseases of the upper gastrointestinal tract. An important advantage of EsoCap technology is that it can incorporate many different types of therapeutics, including biologics such as antibodies, on a drug delivery thin film,” said Dr Werner Tschollar, President of the Board of EsoCap. “Barrett’s esophagus is a common condition, particularly in middle-aged and elderly people, which can become life threatening if left untreated. We are excited to establish this important collaboration, which offers the potential for us to develop life-changing treatment options for people with this disease.”

“EsoCap technology will allow the local application of Upadia antibodies directly into the esophagus, a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of Barrett’s esophagus,” said Prof. Sheila Krishnadath, founder of Upadia, gastroenterologist and Principal Investigator at University Hospital Antwerp, Belgium. “Through our cooperation with EsoCap, we aim to rapidly advance our unique antibodies, combined with EsoCap’s smart drug delivery technology, into clinical development, with the goal of improving the lives of patients suffering from this debilitating disease.”

Bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), first identified for their important roles in bone formation, have been recognized as key regulators in many of the body’s organ systems, especially mesenchymal stem cell differentiation, also being reported as controlling differentiation of cancer stem cells. BMP4 and BMP2 in particular are present in biopsy specimens involved in the transition of squamous epithelium to the Barrett’s intestinal metaplasia. Prof. Krishnadath and her team have shown that selective inhibition of BMP2 and BMP4 will prevent the proliferation of columnar (progenitor) cells and inhibit development of Barrett’s esophagus. Upadia designed anti-BMP llama antibodies (VHHs) for BMP2 and BMP4. In experiments in a novel transgenic model of Barrett’s esophagus (Noggin knockout mice) that highly expresses BMP, and in an in-vivo Barrett organoid model using human biopsies, the Upadia antibodies provided robust results on conversion of Barrett’s epithelium to neo-squamous epithelium. The highly selective Upadia antibodies represent a promising therapeutic option in Barrett’s esophagus.

About Barrett’s esophagus (BE)

Barrett’s esophagus (BE) affects 1–2% of the general adult population. BE is found in 5-15% of all gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) patients. The development of BE is most often attributed to long-standing GERD, although approximately half of patients diagnosed with BE are asymptomatic.

BE is associated with an increased risk of developing esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). The survival rate for invasive EAC is very poor, with less than 10% survival at 5 years.

Risk factors for BE include GERD, obesity and smoking. Once a person develops BE, only invasive treatment options are available. These include endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), radiofrequency ablation (RFA), thermal ablation of the mucosa, and cryoablation.

About EsoCap

EsoCap AG is a privately funded company based in Basel, Switzerland.

EsoCap’s vision is to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases of the upper gastrointestinal tract through development of a unique and innovative topical drug delivery platform.

Effective topical treatment of the esophagus is extremely difficult to achieve due to the ultra-short drug contact time of one to two seconds from the mouth to the stomach with the current standard of care. The lead candidate ESO-101 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the treatment of EoE and is in clinical development.

EsoCap owns and develops a unique drug delivery platform allowing the efficient topical application of drug substances for the local treatment of diseases of the upper gastrointestinal tract. With a strong IP position, EsoCap technology is widely protected.

For more information, please visit www.esocapbiotech.com and follow EsoCap on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Upadia

Upadia Holding BV is a privately held company based in the Netherlands and founded by Prof. Sheila Krishnadath, a leading gastroenterologist with considerable expertise in Barrett’s esophagus.

Prof. Krishnadath conducted extensive scientific work with the antibodies she designed for Barrett’s disease. Around 12 bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) that have been identified to date; she has demonstrated that the inhibition of BMP2 and 4 will prevent the proliferation of columnar cells and inhibit the development of Barrett’s esophagus. Accordingly, Prof. Krishnadath developed anti-BMP llama antibodies for BMP2 & BMP2/4 whereas the C4C4 antibodies inhibit BMP 4 and the C8C8 antibodies inhibit both BMP 2 and BMP 4.

The efficacy of the Barrett’s esophagus antibodies has been demonstrated in vivo, paving the way for new treatment options.

Contacts:

Isabelle Racamier, CEO
EsoCap AG
Malzgasse 9
4052 Basel
Switzerland
isabelle.racamier@esocapbiotech.com

Media Inquiries:

MC Services AG
Katja Arnold, Andreas Jungfer
Phone: +49 89 210288-0
esocap@mc-services.eu


Recommended Stories

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • Novartis to seek FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment after positive data

    Novartis AG and Molecular Partners AG on Monday reported positive topline data from their antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep, and will seek expedited regulatory authorizations globally.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Latest Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast, Gottlieb Says

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for January

    Healthcare can be a wonderful industry for investors. Telemedicine has been a big theme during COVID, especially during the height of lockdowns when patients were either frightened or at risk of infection, choosing instead to connect with healthcare providers digitally. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has played a significant role in meeting this need and has grown rapidly as a result.

  • China Health Stocks Post Worst Start in Six Years as Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese health-care stocks took another battering last week in the worst start to the year since 2016, as selling resumed amid worries over Beijing’s plans to cut medical costs and set out stricter drug development rules. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omi

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • With Omicron Spreading Fast, Experts Say Americans Should Upgrade Their Face Masks

    Health officials are advising adults and children to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status to stop the spread of Omicron. These expert-approved masks can best protect you against contagious COVID-19 variants.

  • AOC Is Latest Member of Congress to Get Sick With COVID

    Alex Wong/GettyRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID, has symptoms, and is recovering from home.The brief statement posted to Twitter—along with a plea that everyone get their booster shot—is certain to rile up conservatives who last week seized on photos of her maskless in Florida.Right-wing writer Brendon Leslie immediately jumped on the announcement, noting that AOC had been infected even though she is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.“Their

  • Dream Doll Explains Why She’s Had 4 Butt Reductions: ‘I Wanted A More Natural Body’

    Rapper Dream Doll visited Angela Yee's "Lipservice Podcast" where she opened up about having four butt reductions in attempts to have a more natural body after previously receiving butt injections.

  • COVID-19 news: KS Supreme Court paves way for COVID lawsuits, KC area test sites closed

    Here are some of the latest COVID-19 headlines from The Star.

  • Readers comment on COVID policies, health coverage and the two-party system

    Gainesville Sun readers comment on COVID-19 policies, health coverage and the two-party system.

  • Global heating could lead to an increase in kidney stone disease, study finds

    According to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, cases will increase between 2.2% and 3.9% depending on emission levels The number of people seeking medical help for kidney stones escalates following very hot days when the risk of dehydration multiplies. Photograph: agefotostock/Alamy Rising temperatures due to the climate crisis will lead to a rise in people suffering from kidney stones – a painful medical condition exacerbated by heat and dehydration, according to a new study. Researchers use

  • Walensky Dodges on How Many U.S. Covid Deaths Are Actually Caused by Covid

    During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky faltered in explaining how many of the 836,000 U.S. patients whose deaths were attributed to Covid in the last two years had underlying medical conditions.

  • Talking Points: Expert Says Pandemic’s Worse Is Yet To Come

    While the U.S. grapples with record COVID-19 case numbers, some health experts are seeing signs the highly contagious Omicron variant may be about to peak in parts of the country, while still spreading in others.

  • Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons recalled for possible E. coli contamination

    Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling 28,000-plus pounds of ground beef sold at Safeway, Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, WinCo stores for E. coli risk.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

    A few months into the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear that some people weren't recovering from the virus. They have come to be known as long haulers, and their condition, Long COVID. Researchers continue to study the strange manifestation of the virus. Research published in the medical journal Lancet had pinpointed nine of the top symptoms reported by long haulers, whose initial infections were severe. "Three quarters of patients hospitalized with COVID had at least one ongoing symptom 6 m

  • Places to "Never" Enter During This Surge

    ​​It's not a great way to start off the new year with a winter surge of COVID, but that's where we're at and as Omicron cases are soaring across the country, "many are left wondering what activities they should avoid and what may be safer options," says Dr. Shadi Vahdat, an assistant clinical professor at UCLA and medical director at LiveWell Integrative Medicine. While there's no surefire way to not get COVID, there are many things we can do to prevent it like getting vaccinated, wearing masks,

  • CDC chief vows clearer guidance on COVID

    As the nation reels from skyrocketing COVID-19 infection numbers, federal health officials promise to be more clear about thorny issues like the recent changes in quarantine guidance, the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The agency came under criticism for how it handled its change in recommendations last month, when it shortened the quarantine time to ...