Española backs out of purchase deal for low-income housing complex

Aug. 23—The Española City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to back out of a $500,000 purchase agreement for La Vista Del Rio, a troubled housing complex that for decades has offered affordable units to low-income residents.

Consultants cautioned against the deal, citing high costs to improve and redevelop the 49-unit property.

The city of Española does not have the funds to purchase the apartments, Mayor John Ramon Vigil said Tuesday.

The council had entered into a contract to buy the complex in April in an attempt to preserve low-income housing in the city and prevent displacement of La Vista Del Rio's residents after the apartment's Sheridan, Wyo.-based owner, Bosley Management, sent eviction notices, warning it planned to shut down the apartments because of illegal activity there.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has subsidized the property since it was built in the 1980s, ordered Bosley to rescind the closure and eviction notice because it did not comply with legal requirements. Residents cannot be evicted with fewer than 180 days notice, according to USDA regulations.

Advocates and Española officials have been searching since then for a way to save the complex, with the help of Durango, Colo.-based Project Moxie.

The nonprofit housing consultant — whose work with the city is paid by Santa Fe-based Anchorum St. Vincent — will continue searching for a third-party developer to take over the purchase contract and redevelop the property, said Jenn Lopez, founder and president of Project Moxie.

There is not a set closing date set for the sale, she said, but a buyer would likely need to close on the sale by the fall.

An assessment completed in July found the complex needs more than $4.3 million in maintenance work to bring the six buildings up to code, Lopez said.

"We want the community to know that at this time, no one has to vacate the property, and we will continue to work with residents as we look at third-party development solutions," Lopez said in a statement.

Bosley Management built both La Vista Del Rio and the nearby Santa Clara Apartments in Española in the 1980s.

The Santa Clara Apartments abruptly closed in November after the city condemned the building because of fire code violations, leaving residents scrambling to find a place to live.

In January, the Department of Agriculture, which heavily subsidized both complexes, threatened Bosley with litigation or other enforcement actions unless it improved safety conditions at La Vista Del Rio. City leaders then learned the federal agency planned to foreclose on the property, City Attorney Charles Rennick said Tuesday.

After Bosley threatened to shutter the complex in March, the Rio Arriba County Rural Housing Task Force quickly mobilized to protect residents from eviction.

"Members of the Task Force saw the impact and devastation that Santa Clara's USDA closure caused on the community," task force leader Mateo Peixinho said.

Losing a combined 96 affordable housing units at La Vista Del Rio and Santa Clara would be "a really big deal for this little community," he added.

The city of Española aimed to spur a transition of the complex to mixed-income housing by purchasing it and seeking redevelopment proposals.

"The council had a good intention to try and protect this property," Vigil said Tuesday.

"Unfortunately," he added, the city does not have enough resources to do so.

Project Moxie consultants and advocates have put hundreds of hours of work into saving La Vista Del Rio, and a coalition plans to continue meeting weekly about the issue.

"The amount of passion and concern you all shared for your community members and [desire] not to have anybody displaced was incredible to us," Lopez told city councilors Tuesday.

Still, the future of the apartment complex is uncertain.

Project Moxie started talking to potential developers at the end of July.

"What we've learned through this process is there's very limited development capacity in Northern New Mexico," Lopez said. "There are not a lot of mission-driven developers that are able to step in and do this kind of work."

Funding sources potentially available for the project are competitive, and without "immediate" upgrades to get the apartments up to code, the USDA will no longer subsidize the complex, she said.

Santa Fe County Commissioner Justin Greene said the county is prepared to assist.

"Because we have our own housing authority, we may be in a stronger position to do this," he said in an interview before the council's vote.

Santa Fe County has been collaborating with Española, Rio Arriba County, federal officials and regional nonprofits to "stabilize" the property over the past five months, Greene said.

"We have all had a unified goal of keeping all neighbors safely housed," Peixinho said in an email.

"It is so unfortunate that this small community has already lost several affordable apartments that were under USDA oversight," he added. "We are hopeful that through the efforts of the community and our city, county, state and federal leadership we can have accountability that is solution-based."