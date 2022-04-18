U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.17
    +5.58 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,553.81
    +102.58 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,355.08
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.45
    +1.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.50
    +22.60 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    +0.62 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8220
    -0.0060 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5110
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,404.82
    -1,014.62 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.86
    -11.06 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Esper Expands Executive Team, Names Chief Financial Officer To Enable Accelerated Growth

·2 min read

David Barclay joins Esper as Chief Financial Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper, the leader in DevOps for Devices, expanded its executive leadership team to include David Barclay as Chief Financial Officer. Barclay will oversee Esper's financial activities, forecasting, and planning, and serve as a strategic advisor to the CEO, Yadhu Gopalan.

Barclay is a three-time startup CFO and has led high-growth startups in increasing their revenue from single-digit millions to over one hundred million. He has a proven track record in managing and leading acquisition strategies, raising multiple rounds of venture capital, and leading successful exit strategies in his prior roles. Barclay joins Esper from DigniFi where he was CFO and helped grow the business at a rate of 3X over two years.

Esper is experiencing unprecedented growth and has more than doubled its global team in the past year. The company has raised over $100 million in venture capital and recently released a first-of-its-kind DevOps product for dedicated device fleets, Esper Architect.

"Barclay has a unique blend of technical knowledge and expertise, and a strong track record of helping companies scale," said Yadhu Gopalan, co-founder and CEO of Esper. "He will add immediate impact to Esper as we enter our next phase of growth."

Barclay said, "I am delighted to join Esper as it continues on its trajectory of accelerated growth. The company culture and commitment to DevOps innovation for device fleets perfectly compliments my background and matches my passion for being part of high-growth startups. As exciting as Esper's growth has been over the past year, the company is just getting started!"

About Esper
Esper offers a DevOps SaaS platform for dedicated devices. As the industry's leading solution for Android DevOps, Esper is on a mission to let software teams ship without worrying about the hardware. Esper's device infrastructure enables developers, mid-market organizations, and enterprise fleets of 100,000+ devices to deliver their software as a service. Esper has rapidly-growing global customer adoption among some of the world's most innovative major brands in retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, education and more. For more information visit: https://esper.io.

CONTACT: Emily Carrion, emily@esper.io, 206-660-3304

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esper-expands-executive-team-names-chief-financial-officer-to-enable-accelerated-growth-301526814.html

SOURCE Esper

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • Casa Systems stock rockets after Verizon to take near 10% stake

    Shares of Casa Systems Inc. rocketed 49.1% to pace all premarket gainers Monday, after the communications infrastructure company announced that Verizon Communications Inc. will take a 9.9% stake in the company as part of a multi-year purchase contract. Under terms of the contract, Verizon will buy $40 million worth of Casa stock, and Casa will provide its 5G Core Network Functions to Verizon. That will make Verizon the third largest shareholder, according to FactSet data, behind the 12.8% stake

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Bank of America’s Earnings Beat Forecasts as Lending Picked Up

    BofA's revenue and earnings per share were both higher than Wall Street expected. It has been a challenging earnings season for banks.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    After some really challenging times, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) seems to be moving in the right direction. Let's discuss how ExxonMobil envisions itself a decade from now. As the chart shows, ExxonMobil historically produced higher return on invested capital than its peers.

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Raised Its Payout by 120% in Just 5 Years

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with recurring cash flow that they can use for just about any purpose. One way investors can offset that risk is by investing in companies that regularly increase their payouts. One of the top dividend growth stocks you can invest in right now is healthcare company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Amazon Earnings: What to Watch on April 28

    The e-commerce giant has been struggling recently to meet Wall Street's revenue expectations, so investors are probably feeling somewhat cautious about the Q1 report.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates on strength in consumer lending

    "First-quarter results were strong despite challenging markets and volatility," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said in a statement. Big U.S. banks benefited from a deal-making boom last year after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of America's global banking segment, which houses the investment banking business, reported $165 million of provisions for credit losses, primarily because it built reserves tied to its exposure to Russia and a growth in loans.