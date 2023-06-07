When Will Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Turn A Profit?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$234m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$239m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Esperion Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Esperion Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$52m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Esperion Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Esperion Therapeutics currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

