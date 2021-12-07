ESPN+ will offer 4,300 hours of PGA Tour Live golf streaming

Golf has been booming during the pandemic as folks look for socially distanced outdoor activities, and that has extended to interest in televised golf. There's going to be a lot more to watch in 2022, as ESPN+ has announced that it will offer 4,300 hours of golf coverage across 35 tournaments as part of its PGA Tour Live streaming deal. US viewers will also pay less to access the service.

In the past, we've seen "Featured Groups" and "Featured Holes" on PGA Tour Live. Next year, however, ESPN+ will offer four concurrent feeds, adding a "Marquee Group" with the most interesting players. It's also introducing a "Main Feed" that will resemble a traditional broadcast with the best content from all its cameras around the course.

ESPN+ said the PGA Tour Live production crew will increase from 85 to 210 people as part of its new commitment to the tour. Each feed will have hosts and on-course analysts including Stuart Appleby, Christina Kim, Chantel McCabe and Mark Immelman.

PGA Tour Live first launched as a free service on pgatour.com, and has recently been available for free on Twitter during select broadcasts. Now, you'll need to pay $6.99 per month for ESPN+, or pick it up in the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month (ESPN+ is only available in the US). That's a significant sum, but PGA Tour Live currently costs $9.99 per month on NBC Sports Gold, and ESPN+ offers other live sports coverage (soccer, MLB baseball, NHL hockey, MMA, etc.) on top of golf.