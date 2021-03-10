U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

ESPN+ live sports and originals are now available on Hulu

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Hulu users now have access to even more live sports. Subscribers to Disney's streaming bundle (which includes Disney+) can start watching sports programming from ESPN+ on Hulu today. Live events and other ESPN+ shows are also available through a $5.99/month add-on.

You can watch a wide array of live action, including soccer, UFC, college sports, MLB, tennis and golf. ESPN+ originals and studio shows have made their way to Hulu too, along with documentary series like 30 for 30. ESPN+ pay-per-views, such as UFC events, will be available through Hulu this summer.

It emerged in December that Disney would bring sports programming from ESPN+ to Hulu sometime this year. Pulling all of that content together into a single hub should be useful for viewers who are content to use the Hulu interface. You won't need to use a separate app if you want to catch some of a Hulu show during half time of a big game, for instance.

Disney increased the cost of ESPN+ monthly and annual plans in recent months, though you still get plenty of bang for your buck. On March 26th, the company is bumping up the price of its streaming bundle by a dollar to $13.99 per month. That gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu with ads (the ad-free version will cost you extra). Disney+ subscriptions are going up in the US on the same day to $7.99/month or $79.99/year.

