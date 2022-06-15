ESPORTS FAN ACTIVATION 'IMMORTALS INVASION' COMING TO DETROIT JUNE 23 - 26

Multi-day gaming event free to the public with events hosted at local Detroit businesses; will include networking opportunities with Immortals and Riot Games

DETROIT, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Riot Games, Immortals brings esports opportunities and experiences to underrepresented communities in Detroit via the popular in-person gaming experience, Immortals Invasion. The multi-day event will take place in Detroit from June 23-26.

The first 400 people to attend the Nexus Bash on June 26th will receive the limited-edition Immortals Invasion: Detroit commemorative t-shirt.

After a successful launch of the initial Immortals Invasion in Ann Arbor, Immortals and Riot games will bring an even larger slate of programs to multiple GLR cities, beginning with Detroit this June with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Riot Games is excited to be joining forces with Immortals to bring exciting activities to the passionate Detroit gaming community while supporting local BIPOC-owned businesses," said Farah Sutton, Senior Manager of D&I Strategic Partnerships at Riot Games. "What makes gaming a thriving community are the players, fans, and creators who come from diverse backgrounds and cultures to celebrate and play together."

Programming for the multi-day activation will take place at several Detroit minority-owned businesses. Events include:

Thursday, June 23 – Invasion Opener Detroit Shipping Company (5 pm - 7 pm)

Friday, June 24 – Resume Day at Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles (11 am - 1 pm)

Saturday. June 25 – Work in Gaming Community Event at Durfee Innovation Center (12 pm - 4 pm)

Sunday, June 26 - Nexus Bash at Replay Cafe (5 pm - 8 pm)

"Our mission at Durfee Innovation Society is to bring opportunities to underserved Detroit communities," said Brandi Haggins, DIS Director. "This event will be a very fun experience for our youth to participate in, but it will also be a chance to showcase a potential career opportunity many students may be unaware of. You can't be what you can't see."

"Immortals is striving to become the 'one of one' gaming brand in the Great Lakes Region (GLR)," said Jordan Sherman, CEO of Immortals. "To accomplish this goal, we need to bring fun, tangible gaming experiences and opportunities to the region that are accessible to many people. Working alongside Riot Games to bring Immortals Invasion to local Detroit Businesses and the Durfee Innovation Society is an excellent step in fulfilling this vision."

Anyone interested in attending the various events during Immortals Invasion should RSVP at IMT.GG .

Interested fans can also receive more information by following Immortals on Twitter , Snapchat , and TikTok .

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff and the broader gaming community. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), Wild Rift and VALORANT. Visit immortals.gg to learn more.

Immortals Invasion Detroit is a multi-day gaming event that is free to the public and will take place at several minority-owned businesses throughout the city.

The first Immortals Invasion event was hosted in Ann Arbor in November 2021 and drew a crowd of 500+ attendees at the Nexus Bash alone.

