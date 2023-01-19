Esports Global Market Report 2023: Introduction of AI, 5G, Cloud and Blockchain Bolsters Growth
Esports has enjoyed spectacular growth over the last decade, with thousands of fans filling stadiums to watch live events and millions following them on streaming platforms. It received an enormous boost in popularity and awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic as traditional sports were put on hold.
Esports monetization models are expanding. Esports teams and players are exploring physical merchandise, loyalty programs, and digital items such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create secondary revenue streams. Esports companies are listing on stock exchanges to develop revenue streams beyond sponsorship. Similarly, reselling broadcasting rights is an emerging trend, reflecting esports' growing maturity.
Esports companies are investing in technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud, and blockchain. These technologies allow them to analyze consumer behavior, offer tailored services, create new revenue streams, and take on more users. They also enable users to make money from the games they follow or play. While companies focus on revenue and user growth, their huge volumes of user data will invite scrutiny from data privacy regulators worldwide. Over the next three years, the industry must establish a global governing body to ensure uniform standards for specific esports titles, effective audience measurement systems, and best practices.
Scope
This report provides an overview of the global esports market.
It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.
It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts, a breakdown of esports' revenue streams, nd analysis of M&A data.
The detailed value chain provides a comprehensive analysis of the key segments of the esports industry, as well as identifying leading and challenging companies in each segment.
Reasons to Buy
Esports is an increasingly important theme in the gaming sector. This report is essential reading for anyone with an interest in video games or a desire to learn more about the world of organized multiplayer video game competitions.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Players
Thematic Briefing
Trends
Technology trends
Macroeconomic trends
Regulatory trends
Industry Analysis
Market size and growth forecasts
Timeline
Signals
M&A trends
Capital raising trends
Company filing trends
Social media trends
Value Chain
Games
Events
Teams and players
Channels
Sponsorship and investment
End-users
Companies
Sector Scorecard
Glossary
Further Reading
Thematic Research Methodology
About the Publisher
Contact the Publisher
