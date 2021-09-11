U.S. markets closed

esports Leader & BSC Utility Token Nobility Announces Rostik Rusev for Advisory Board

Nobility Token
·3 min read

esports company & BSC Utility token Nobility has announced the appointment of Rostik Rusev on its board of advisors as the company gears up for launch.

Featured Image for Nobility Token

Featured Image for Nobility Token
Featured Image for Nobility Token
Featured Image for Nobility Token

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobility (NBL) is a revolutionary new BSC utility token focused on disrupting the esports industry with its unique smart contract capabilities. The project has just announced DeFi enthusiast, crypto entrepreneur, and blockchain business leader, Rostik Rusev as an advisor on its board.

Crypto Magician in the Shadows

Nobility is proud to announce the appointment of the 'Crypto Magician in the shadows' to its advisory board. Rostik Rusev is highly revered in the crypto space and will bring to the project a vast wealth of experience from not only the De-Fi space, but also from his previous work in the PR, Entertainment, and Music industries.

Previously known as "The Bad Boy of crypto" Rusev made his name as an early pioneer in blockchain PR and will look to use his industry experience and connections with crypto exchanges to help Nobility increase its utility and disrupt the esports industry with this innovative new approach to DeFi. Led by CEO and Noble esports founder Kyle McDougal, Rusev will help Nobility break into the multi-billion dollar gaming industry and offer the market a scalable global solution.

What is Nobility Token?

Nobility is a Revolutionary esports platform & utility token on Binance Smart chain. The token's utility is focused on organizing and providing gaming tournaments with huge prize pools whilst rewarding token holders, and content creators with reflection rewards paid out in BUSD.

Nobility will be a scalable global solution that addresses some of the limitations of the esports gaming industry through its blockchain smart contract; creating a fair, balanced, sustainable revenue system in the process.

Nobility CEO Kyle McDougal voiced his excitement about the appointment:

"We are delighted to announce the addition of Rostik Rusev to our growing team. As an advisor to the Nobility project, Rusev's vast experience and in-depth understanding of both the blockchain industry and marketing nuances of crypto will prove invaluable.

His dedication, passion for change, work ethic, and ability to think outside the norm are key attributes that we see as pivotal in our quest to break new ground in esports, and offer the industry a fairer, more balanced, and sustainable revenue system."

NBL Tokenomics

The Nobility utility token (NBL) uses a unique blockchain smart contract that employs an 11% fee on all swaps and transfers on the network. What makes Nobility unique is that it pays out rewards from this fee (known as reflections) in BUSD rather than the token itself, which offers much more secure rewards as the coin's price is pegged and not susceptible to large price swings.

For each transaction, a certain number of users are sent their reflections, depending on the size of the transaction and the gas that is used to send the transaction. Another huge benefit of this structure is that Larger transfers can process more BUSD payouts, as the required amount of gas is proportionally less than the value of the tokens.

The 11% token fee is broken down and allocated in the following structure:

  • 7% from each transaction is redistributed by weight to qualifying holders in BUSD.

  • 2% added to the liquidity pool.

  • 2% is allocated for Nobility Use wallet: esports tournament prize pools, marketing, business development, charity donations, scholarship funding, manual burns, community events, giveaways.

Nobilities NBL token is currently available to buy on PancakeSwap & Bogged with BSC using MetaMask or TrustWallet.

Nobility has a host of new developments to be announced soon, as the team looks towards a full launch, more advisors, increased token utility, exchange listings, and organizing huge prize gaming tournaments.

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Rostik Rusev

Contact Email: Rostik@nobilitytoken.com

Nobility Token Socials

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Litepaper

Nobility Token is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

