U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3470
    -0.0910 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,699.91
    -194.01 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Esports market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global esports market size is estimated to grow by USD 3515.1 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.81% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the esports market was valued at USD 927.95 million. APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Esports Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Esports Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Esports market - Five Forces
The esports market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Esports market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Esports market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on revenue stream (sponsorships, media rights, advertising, publisher fees, and merchandise and ticket sales), genre (MOBA, FPS, RTS, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The sponsorships segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing participation of non-endemic and endemic sponsor brands in e-sports is driving the growth of the sponsorship segment.

  • With half of the global e-sports audience being males aged under 35 years, many companies are focusing their efforts on targeting them through e-sports sponsorships. This allows them to reach a larger audience who will be interested in their products or services.

  • Dreamhack, Intel Extreme Masters, League of Legends World Championship, League of Legends Pro League, and ESL Pro League are some of the popular e-sports tournaments in terms of sponsorships.

  • Energy drink companies like Red Bull and Monster Energy are top endemic sponsor brands, while non-endemic brands like Coca-Cola, Mercedes Benz, Adidas, Mcdonald's, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank are increasingly participating in e-sports sponsorships. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the sponsorships segment in the global e-sports market during the forecast period.

Geography overview
By geography, the global esports market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global esports market.

  • APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. APAC is a promising market for the e-sports industry, attracting investment from western countries due to the ease of entry compared to other markets. The region is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and South Korea being major contributors to its growth. The presence of a large number of e-sports spectators, sponsors, and brands in the region makes APAC a highly attractive market for the gaming industry.

Download a Sample Report

Esports marketMarket dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • Branding through e-sports is a driving factor for the global e-sports market growth.

  • Companies from different sectors offer sponsorship for e-sports events to promote their products or brands. This provides new revenue opportunities for e-sports events and drives growth in the market.

  • Major companies like HTC Corp, Twitch, Intel, Adidas, Vodafone, Coca-Cola, and Mercedes-Benz are sponsoring e-sports events. Recent examples of corporate sponsorships include the multi-year partnership between Over Active Media and Red Bull Gaming Studio.

  • Furthermore, factors like the rising number of esports events and new platform launches by regional and international players contribute to the growth of the global e-sports market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • An increase in e-sports betting is a key trend driving the growth of the global e-sports market.

  • E-sports betting is projected to grow significantly, especially in the US due to lenient betting laws and the ease of online transactions. The growth in viewership of e-sports has attracted betting companies to expand their business in e-sports events.

  • The total e-sports betting revenue generated by the market is expected to surpass the revenue generated by ticket sales and merchandise of e-sports events, driving the growth of e-sports betting during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The growing cost of game development is a major challenge affecting the growth of the global e-sports market. The increasing consumer demand for quality enhancements and innovations in in-game content has raised the cost of game development.

  • In order to develop complex gaming content that includes multiple characters, items, levels, and visual effects, gaming companies need to hire highly skilled professionals. This results in higher production costs.

  • Game developers also hire Hollywood actors for voice acting, which provides a superior gaming experience but also increases the cost. The high cost of game development and franchise is a challenge for the global e-sports market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this esports market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the esports market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the esports market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the esports market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of esports market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Casino Gaming Equipment Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The casino gaming equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,265.1 million. The growing vendor involvement in the casino gambling market is notably driving the casino gaming equipment market growth, although factors such as restrictions on gambling in many countries may impede the market growth.


Gambling Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The gambling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 260.44 billion. The increasing betting on e-sports is notably driving the gambling market growth, although factors such as security and credibility issues associated with online gambling may impede the market growth.

Esports Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.81%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3515.1 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

20.28

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Activision Blizzard Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Beyond the Summit, Caffeine, Electronic Arts Inc., Gfinity Plc, Harena Data Inc., Hi-Rez Studios Inc., Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Kabam Games Inc., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Riot Games Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corp., TaKeTV GmbH, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Valve Corp., Wargaming Group Ltd., Zynga Inc., and Starladder Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Esports market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Revenue stream Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Genre Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Revenue Stream

  • 6.3 Sponsorships - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Media rights - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Revenue Stream

7 Market Segmentation by Genre

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Genre

  • 7.3 MOBA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 FPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 RTS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Genre

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.5 Beyond the Summit

  • 12.6 Caffeine

  • 12.7 Electronic Arts Inc.

  • 12.8 Gfinity Plc

  • 12.9 Harena Data Inc.

  • 12.10 Hi-Rez Studios Inc.

  • 12.11 Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

  • 12.12 Kabam Games Inc.

  • 12.13 Modern Times Group MTG AB

  • 12.14 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Riot Games Inc.

  • 12.16 Rovio Entertainment Corp.

  • 12.17 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Esports Market 2023-2027
Global Esports Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301742945.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-SoftBank's Arm China lays off workers as outlook grim -sources

    OAKLAND, Calif/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp's chip technology firm Arm Ltd's China joint venture laid off 90-95 employees last week to cope with a challenging business outlook this year, according to three sources familiar with the situation. The layoffs come as SoftBank tries to set up a public listing for Arm this year. The China market has been a major source of growth, although a two-year management dispute at the joint venture that resulted in the ousting of the former CEO created some challenges.

  • Has Nvidia's New Year Rally Run Its Course?

    In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I see a fading rally. The 12-day price momentum study in the bottom panel shows weakening momentum readings from January to February for a bearish divergence when compared to the price action. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, I can see an upper shadow on the last candle.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • Tech Layoffs Hit H1B Visa Workers Hard

    When she lost her job at Google last month, Jingjing Tan started worrying about her dog, an energetic, 75-pound German shepherd. As a foreign worker living in the U.S. on a temporary work visa, if she couldn’t find a job within 60 days, she feared she might have to return to her home country, China. In big Chinese cities, where tech jobs are, keeping large dogs as pets often isn’t allowed.

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Breaks Out On Russia's 500,000 Barrel Threat

    Exxon Mobil advanced Friday after Russia announced it will cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, sending crude prices higher.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • India has found a major deposit of lithium, suddenly making it a major player in batteries and EVs

    The Indian government announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 that 5.9 million tons of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Adidas’s New CEO Has a $1.3 Billion Pile of Unsold Yeezy Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG shares slumped after the German shoemaker warned that it’s sitting on a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) pile of unsold merchandise after terminating its lucrative branding deal with rapper Ye. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake

  • Akamai Technologies Shows Nothing But Weakness Ahead of Earnings

    Content delivery network, cybersecurity, and cloud service company Akamai Technologies has turned lower ahead of their earnings report scheduled for this coming Tuesday. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM

    As generative AI is implemented more broadly, consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte and will gain market share over Indian IT firms like Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd in the near term, analysts at the brokerage said in a note to clients. Generative AI can be a "deflation driver" in the near term on legacy services as they compete on pricing, necessitate staff retraining and drive loss of competitiveness, they added. JPM said that among Indian IT companies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services might retrain staff faster than smaller peers due to their better graduate hiring and training infrastructure.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger says selling Hulu is a possibility

    The Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger signaled the possibility of selling Hulu, the streaming service it co-owns with Comcast Corp., during an interview with CNBC. Iger told the network that “everything was on the table” with regard to Hulu’s future. Disney (NYSE: DIS) owns 66% of Santa Monica, California-based Hulu, while Comcast (Nasdaq:CMCSA) owns the remaining stake.

  • Lam Research Will Likely Continue Its Sideways Price Movement

    Semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Lam Research Corp has hammered out a base formation since April. LRCX made a low in October and trading volume declined on the subsequent advance into February. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line did improve from its October nadir but the line has made a bearish divergence when compared to the price action.

  • What Is Crypto Staking and Why Is the SEC Cracking Down?

    (Bloomberg) -- In the latest of a string of actions brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the crypto exchange Kraken agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations that it broke the agency’s rules by offering a service that allowed investors to earn rewards by “staking” their coins. The SEC is pushing to bring crypto operators within the US under the same regulatory framework that governs the sale of all sorts of securities — to treat the tokens much like stocks and bonds. What’

  • Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western energy sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Shoots Down Object Over Alaska Waters, Citing Aviation RiskCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel Fr

  • 3 Agriculture Dividend Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential

    The agricultural sector is a compelling place to invest right now for several reasons. Another reason that agriculture stocks are intriguing right now is the fact that some of the world's largest food exporters -- Ukraine and Russia -- are engaged in a bruising conflict, placing a strain on the global food supply chain. As a result, companies that produce agricultural products could enjoy stronger pricing power than they would otherwise.

  • Explainer-What is 'staking,' the cryptocurrency practice in regulators' crosshairs?

    Staking is a process in which cryptocurrency holders volunteer to take part in validating transactions on the blockchain – in other words, checking that the ledger all adds up. In return, validators, who cannot use their cryptocurrencies involved in the validating process for a period of time, receive a share of the transaction fees or newly created cryptocurrencies. From a customer’s perspective, it’s a way to receive returns on cryptocurrencies, by agreeing for them to be “put to work,” or “locked up,” for a certain period of time.

  • I’m 61 and want to know if I can retire at 62. Is it worth hiring an adviser to help answer this or can I do it myself?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.