U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,474.04
    -22.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,247.28
    -158.22 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,959.01
    -82.84 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.86
    -21.41 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.55
    -0.81 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0250
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,870.65
    -2,015.95 (-4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.50
    -27.81 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Esports Market from Casinos & Gaming Industry to Register $ 2.05 bn Growth During 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The esports market is set to grow by USD 2.05 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of over 18.22% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Esports Market by Game Genre, Revenue Stream, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Esports Market by Game Genre, Revenue Stream, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Download FREE Sample Now!

Branding through esports, rising number of esports events and surging new platform launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growth in the cost of game development, and limited target audience, and unclear media rights are few factors anticipated to impact the market adversely in the upcoming years.

Esports Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Esports Market is segmented as below:

  • Game Genre

  • Revenue Stream

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the esports market:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43348

Esports Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The esports market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of these vendors include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity plc, Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the esports market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Esports Market size

  • Esports Market trends

  • Esports Market industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Casinos and Gambling Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Casino Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sports Betting Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lottery Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Esports Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist esports market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the esports market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the esports market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of esports market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Game genre

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Game genre

  • MOBA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • FPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • RTS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Game genre

Market Segmentation by Revenue stream

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Revenue stream

  • Sponsorships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Media rights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Advertising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Revenue stream

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • Gfinity plc

  • Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

  • Modern Times Group MTG AB

  • Nintendo Co. Ltd.

  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Valve Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/esports-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-market-from-casinos--gaming-industry-to-register--2-05-bn-growth-during-2021-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301362918.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks to Invest In. As technology and growth stocks surged during the pandemic, ARK Investment Management and Cathie Wood became two of retail investors’ favorites over the previous […]

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • U.S. Stocks Fall on Kabul Blasts, Hawkish Fed View: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Thursday as markets turned cautious after explosions in Afghanistan and ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid after reports of U.S. and civilian casualties from blasts outside the Kabul airport, escalating tensions as the U.S. evacuates the area. The decline came after non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee also made hawkish monetary comments, urgin

  • Estimating the Intrinsic Value of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

    While cannabis remains one of the prominent growth stories, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is having one of the more peaceful periods in the history of this extremely volatile stock. Yet, after the latest declines, the stock could not make a fresh low, showing a sign of potential bottoming. In this article, we will examine the latest developments and examine the current intrinsic value based on the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation model.

  • Here’s Why New Oriental Education (EDU) Landed in Polen Capital’s Detractor List

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.57% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming its MSCI All Country World benchmark that delivered a 5.47% return for the same period. […]

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks to Consider

    If you are just starting your investing journey, these three stocks can anchor a beginner's portfolio.

  • Why D-Market Electronic Services & Trading Stock Got Pummeled Thursday

    In its first quarter as a public company, "the Amazon of Turkey" failed to deliver the goods.