Esports Market is Projected to Reach US$ 9.1 Billion in 2028

Esports Market is expected to reach US$ 9.1 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Esports Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the esports market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing audience reach and engagement activities, significant investments, rising live streaming of games, and expanding infrastructure for league tournaments,

Professionalization of the industry has resulted in lucrative opportunities for game developers, gamers, influencers, and event organizers

Increased popularity of gaming tournaments, impressive international prize pools, streaming revenues, and one-to-one sponsorships, millennial are considering esports as a professional career.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Esports Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Revenue (Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise & Tickets, Publisher Fees, Media Rights),

By Region (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Rest of World).

Esports Market Insights

Market Trends by Revenue Type

The market has been classified into Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise & Tickets, Publisher Fees, and Media Rights. Under these, the Sponsorship segment held a significant market share of more than 38% in 2021.Sponsorship provides a significant opportunity for various brands to directly reach their target audience via offline and online media channels.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

By region, the North American market held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2021, with the U.S. at the forefront. the region has consistently dominated the market, with PC gaming serving a more niche group of consumers. Investment and growth are expected to continue in the coming years with the franchised North America League of Legends Championship Series (NA LCS) and Overwatch League.

In the United States, esports is a multimillion-dollar industry involving game developers, players, leagues, TV networks, and streaming platforms. The North America Scholastic esports Federation (NASEF) is working to develop the ecosystem by organizing student tournaments, assisting high schools in establishing esports clubs, and providing coaching and mentorship.

COVID-19 Impact on the Esports Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Modern Times Group (Sweden)

Activision Blizzard (US)

FACEIT (UK)

Nintendo (Japan)

Gfinity (UK)

Turner Broadcasting System (US)

CJ Corporation (South Korea)

Valve Corporation (US)

Tencent (China)

Electronic Arts (EA) (US).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the esports market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

