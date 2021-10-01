Upon Closing the $75.9 Million Transaction, Esports Technologies Will Acquire Karamba, Dansk777, Hopa, Griffon Casino, GenerationVIP, BetTarget and 1.25 Million Deposited Customers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, will host a conference call on Monday, October 4 at 4:00 pm Eastern, to discuss its recently announced definitive agreement for the acquisition of Aspire Global's (STO: ASPIRE) B2C portfolio. The call will review details of the planned acquisition.

Esports Technologies Announces Conference Call on Monday, October 4th at 4pm Eastern, to Discuss Planned Acquisition of Aspire Global’s B2C Business

The link to listen to the call is: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146720

A replay of the call will be available on Esports Technologies' Investor Relations page at https://esportstechnologies.com/investor-overview.

Esports Technologies intends to utilize the multiple-brand acquisition to cross-sell esports wagering opportunities to increase its esports revenue, player bet transactions, and customers.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

