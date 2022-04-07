U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Esports Technologies Launches Odds and Modeling Feed Technology

3 min read
In this article:
  • EBET

Expands Wagering Offerings in Multiple Esports Titles and Betting Types

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today the launch of its odds and modeling feed technology. The EBET feed will be integrated on BtoBet to power its esports products.

Esports Technologies Launches Odds and Modeling Feed Technology
The odds and modeling feed will cover a variety of markets, including match, map, and round bets such as map winner, map score, total rounds, and first to reach a certain number of rounds. The feed will be made available for leading esports titles such as Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, Valorant, StarCraft, Rainbow Six, and King of Glory.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are excited to launch our real-time odds and modeling feed, which will expand our esports titles and betting markets, providing a more immersive betting experience for our customers."

Esports Technologies has established itself as a groundbreaker in predictive gaming models. The company was recently named a finalist for the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards, in the Innovative Use of Technology category, for its real-time odds modeling and simulation system. The system, detailed in several pending patent applications filed in 2021 by Esports Technologies, employs advanced automated models to generate real-time odds and betting markets for broad esports betting use.

About Esports Technologies
Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded SIGMA's Esport Product of the Year, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-technologies-launches-odds-and-modeling-feed-technology-301519553.html

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.

