The best Nespresso machines for 2020

The days of needing to drive to a barista for a perfect latte or coffee are over, DeLonghi Nespresso machines have raised the bar on home coffee makers. The only thing left to do is choose the right Nespresso machine for you.

DeLonghi’s use of architectural design elements and sleek modern lines, like on the Nespresso Citiz and Creatista, sets these machines apart from the crowd. Not to mention the Lattissima Plus that not only brews a great espresso, but it also steams and froths your milk. You’ll be sure to find the right look and functions for you.

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

The Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi is one of the smallest machines in the line-up, making it the perfect choice for anyone who is tight on kitchen counter space. It’s also one of the most budget friendly Nespresso coffee makers, meaning your morning cup of Joe won’t force you to break the bank. But don’t think that this small machine doesn’t pack a punch. It can reach the ideal water temperature in just 25 seconds, and you can make nine single-serve cups before you have to refill the water tank, which holds 24 ounces.

Conveniently, this machine features adjustable cup size, thanks to the programmable Espresso (1.35 oz) and Lungo (5 oz) buttons, so you can make anything from a huge mug of coffee to a small afternoon pick-me-up. For safety and energy efficiency, the machine will automatically switch off after nine minutes.

$133 from Amazon

Nespresso Citiz

While all Nespresso makers are pleasant to look at, the Citiz espresso maker really places an emphasis on design. Billed as “urban smart,” the design of this espresso maker was inspired by New York City architecture in the 1940s.

The Citiz is part of Nespresso’s original line of espresso makers, and can pour both Espresso and Lungo size cups. The Citiz heats up in just 25 seconds and will automatically shut off after nine minutes of inactivity. Nespresso also makes a Citiz+Milk machine which includes an attached frother. However, this machine is simply a Citiz with an

attached to its side. If the price is right, you might get more versatility and save some counter space by simply buying these devices separately.

DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima Plus

