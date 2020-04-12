The best Nespresso machines for 2020

The days of needing to drive to a barista for a perfect latte or coffee are over, DeLonghi Nespresso machines have raised the bar on home coffee makers. The only thing left to do is choose the right Nespresso machine for you.
DeLonghi’s use of architectural design elements and sleek modern lines, like on the Nespresso Citiz and Creatista, sets these machines apart from the crowd. Not to mention the Lattissima Plus that not only brews a great espresso, but it also steams and froths your milk. You’ll be sure to find the right look and functions for you.
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by DeLonghi
The Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi is one of the smallest machines in the line-up, making it the perfect choice for anyone who is tight on kitchen counter space. It’s also one of the most budget friendly Nespresso coffee makers, meaning your morning cup of Joe won’t force you to break the bank. But don’t think that this small machine doesn’t pack a punch. It can reach the ideal water temperature in just 25 seconds, and you can make nine single-serve cups before you have to refill the water tank, which holds 24 ounces.
Conveniently, this machine features adjustable cup size, thanks to the programmable Espresso (1.35 oz) and Lungo (5 oz) buttons, so you can make anything from a huge mug of coffee to a small afternoon pick-me-up. For safety and energy efficiency, the machine will automatically switch off after nine minutes.
Nespresso Citiz
While all Nespresso makers are pleasant to look at, the Citiz espresso maker really places an emphasis on design. Billed as “urban smart,” the design of this espresso maker was inspired by New York City architecture in the 1940s.
The Citiz is part of Nespresso’s original line of espresso makers, and can pour both Espresso and Lungo size cups. The Citiz heats up in just 25 seconds and will automatically shut off after nine minutes of inactivity. Nespresso also makes a Citiz+Milk machine which includes an attached frother. However, this machine is simply a Citiz with an
attached to its side. If the price is right, you might get more versatility and save some counter space by simply buying these devices separately.
DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima Plus
Just because you’re making coffee at home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have options. The Nespresso Lattissima Plus from Delonghi has a built-in milk frother so you can make espresso, cappuccino, or a latte macchiato with a push of a button. Seriously, the Lattissima brews your espresso, froths your milk, and then combines the two in the correct portions.
The Lattissima Plus has a 0.9-liter water reservoir and a 0.35-liter milk container. If there’s anything inconvenient about this machine, it’s the fact that Delonghi has not figured out a way to keep milk fresh when it’s left out on the counter. Yes, you’ll have to refrigerate the milk container when it’s not in use.
Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Nespresso makers are known for making great espresso in the comfort of your own kitchen, but sometimes you might want more than a single shot of caffeine in the morning. With the touch of a button, Nespresso’s Creatista machine can make coffee or espresso, and even complex creations such as latte macchiatos, flat whites, and cappuccinos. You can even adjust some settings to indicate the coffee volume and milk temperature you prefer. Conveniently, the machine has a built-in milk frother with eight texture levels.
This machine includes tons of helpful features, from an automatic self-cleaning function, a stainless milk jug, 19 bars of pressure, and a two year warranty. It can also heat up in less than 3 seconds, and will automatically power off after nine minutes, for the purposes of both safety and energy efficiency.
Breville Vertuo
The Vertuo doesn’t just have a beautiful design: It’s both a coffee and espresso machine that’s designed for Nespresso capsules, including the ability to read blend bar codes. You can choose between five different single-serve sizes, from a true espresso to a 14-ounce alto (the latter is popular for iced coffee drives). The water tank holds 40 ounces and can heat up in 15 seconds for fast results. The model also comes with a separate thermos for your espresso and a milk frother if you want to move into lattes or other creations. It’s powerful, very durable, and an ideal machine for a small family or busy coffee lover who’s frequently on the move.