Is espresso martini perfume the perfect recipe for a holiday gift? Absolut, Kahlua think so.

Absolut and Kahlúa, the duo behind the espresso martini, are commemorating the holiday season and solidifying their partnership with the launch of an intoxicating fragrance.

Absolut and Kahlúa this month launched Blend No. 83, a fragrance that smells like an espresso martini. For a limited time, the perfume will come with an '80s-inspired crystal martini coupe-like bottle.

"Like most Espresso Martini fans, we can't get enough of the cocktail's velvet warming flavor profile. This holiday, we want to spread Espresso Martini cheer and what better way to get people in the mood than with the must-have scent and cocktail of the season," said Matt Foley, Vice President Marketing, Absolut & Kahlúa. "We know the most delicious Espresso Martinis are made with Absolut and Kahlúa so the brands inspired a fragrance, Blend No. 83, sure to spark conversation and of course, the desire to order an Espresso Martini."

Absolut and Kahlúa Blend No. 83 perfume

Absolut Group conducted a survey that showed 91% of the people who enjoy an espresso martini revealed that the aroma of coffee or espresso in a bar creates a strong urge in them to order the same. Also, a majority of them consider it their favorite holiday cocktail.

"Our fragrances are known for conjuring and creating memories, and what better memories than celebrating the holidays with friends and family over an espresso martini?" Josh Meyer, owner of 'niche perfumery' Imaginary Authors said in a statement. "Indulge your senses with this scent of the season or give this sensorial gift to create new memories together."

Blend No. 83 is available for pre-order ($105) with complimentary flacon while supplies last and will begin shipping in early December. If you would like to order, visit the Espresso Martini website.

What is an espresso martini?

The drink is a blend of vodka, coffee liqueur, and espresso. It may seem surprising, but the combination of vodka and espresso works. This cocktail is creamy, indulgent, and rich in flavor. Plus, the espresso shot will boost your energy after a busy day.

London bartender Dick Bradsdell is credited with launching the drink in 1983 after he said he received a unique request from a patron.

How does Blend 83 smell?

Absolut and Kahlúa Blend No. 83 perfume smells like dark chocolate, coffee, sugar can rum, and night musk. The smells last long and only need one spray to be effective. USA Today was able to try samples of the fragrance.

