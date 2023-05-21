Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) shareholders have earned a 36% CAGR over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) share price is 149% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 12% in thirty days. We note that Esquire Financial Holdings reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Esquire Financial Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 35% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 36% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Esquire Financial Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Esquire Financial Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Esquire Financial Holdings, it has a TSR of 153% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Esquire Financial Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Esquire Financial Holdings you should know about.

