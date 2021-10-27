ESR tops the lists of 2021 GRESB Assessment for the second consecutive year

HONG KONG, 27 October 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group"; SEHK Stock Code: 1821), the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform, is pleased to announce another year of outstanding scores and accolades across multiple categories in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") Assessment.

In recognition of its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") leadership and commitment, ESR achieved outstanding results with the Group's funds in South Korea, Japan and China in particular, topping multiple GRESB ranking lists. Key highlights here:

In South Korea, ESR Kendall Square Development JV 1 was named "Regional Sector Leader" in the Development Benchmark, industrial real estate sector. The fund received the highest possible five Green Stars rating, scoring 93 points and topped five "GRESB Development" rankings.

In Japan, all three funds: Redwood Japan Logistics Fund II LP , RJLF 3 Co-Investment Platform and PGGM RJLC LP topped several "GRESB Development" rankings in addition to receiving five Green Stars rating, each with a score of 91 points.

In China, Redwood China Logistics Fund LP topped the "China industrial distribution warehouse non-listed" of "GRESB Development" category with 87 points in addition to receiving 1st of "GRESB Score within industrial non-listed opportunistic" category in the "GRESB Standing Investments" Benchmark assessment with a score of 73 points.

The Group's funds across other regions also saw significant improvement. These included India's ESR India Logistics Fund Pte Ltd receiving four Green Stars rating in the "GRESB Development" Benchmark with a score of 88 points, and the Group's Australia fund, POP III, receiving four Green Stars rating in the "GRESB Standing Investments" Benchmark with a score of 82 points.

Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of ESR, remarked: "We are proud that our commitment to ESG continues to benefit our stakeholders, and such efforts are once again recognised by the world's most respected organisations, like GRESB.

"ESG is an essential element that drives our next stage of growth. As APAC's largest real asset manager powered by New Economy real estate following the planned acquisition of ARA Asset Management, we strive to make a positive impact and create a better future for the communities and the world we operate and live in. We very much look forward to the broader impact the enlarged ESR group can deliver across our businesses and geographies."

Emma Larsson, ESG Officer of ESR, said: "ESG principles have long been rooted in the business of ESR. We are pleased that our convictions and the tremendous effort we have put into ESG are recognised by major industry organisations such as GRESB. In addition, MSCI recently reaffirmed the Group's ESG Rating of A for its continued sustainability excellence. To pursue the targets set out in our 2025 ESG Roadmap, we remain committed to ESG transparency, to continue improving our overall performance and to accelerate our efforts to create sustainable value for our people, the planet and our business."

GRESB is the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments worldwide. The GRESB Assessments in 2021 covered the ESG performance of more than 2,200 real estate and infrastructure funds, companies and assets (up from 1,700 in 2020), providing more than 140 institutional and financial investors – with more than US$47 trillion in assets under management – to address sustainability issues and accelerate the growth of responsible investment.

To learn more about the Group's ESG initiatives, please visit https://www.esr.com/en/esg_over.php.

About ESR

ESR is the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform by gross floor area ("GFA") and by value of the assets owned directly and by the funds and investment vehicles it manages with a growing presence in data centres. ESR and the funds and investment vehicles it manages are backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, CPP Investments, JD.com, Oxford Properties, PGGM and SK Holdings. The ESR platform spans major economies across the APAC region, including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, India, Vietnam and Indonesia. As of 30 June 2021, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR recorded approximately US$36.3 billion, and GFA of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development comprised over 22.6 million sqm in total. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2019, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index.

For more information on ESR, please visit www.esr.com.

