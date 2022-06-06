U.S. markets closed

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increase In Quarterly Dividend

3 min read
  ESSA

STROUDSBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA), the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of fifteen cents ($0.15) per share. The dividend represents an increase of $0.03 per share, or 25%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter and is payable to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2022, payable on June 30, 2022.

About the Company ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust which was formed in 1916. The Company has total assets of $1.9 billion. Headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has two regional offices in Bethlehem and Radnor, and operates 21 community offices throughout the greater Pocono, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and suburban Philadelphia areas. ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, employee benefits, investment services and asset management and trust capabilities. ESSA Bancorp Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market (SM) under the symbol "ESSA".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including compliance costs and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity and the effects of any pandemic, including COVID-19, and those risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions, that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Gary S. Olson, President & CEO
Corporate Office: 200 Palmer Street
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
Telephone: (570) 421-0531

SOURCE: ESSA Bancorp Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704039/ESSA-Bancorp-Inc-Declares-Increase-In-Quarterly-Dividend

