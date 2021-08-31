U.S. markets closed

ESSA Pharma to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

·1 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, Canada and HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer, and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Presentation Details

Event: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time (on-demand): 7:00 a.m. ET

Event: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the events can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the events, the webcasts will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.
ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-to-present-at-upcoming-september-investor-conferences-301366567.html

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc

