Essency A Finalist for 2023 Edison Award for Innovation with New EXR Water Heater

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essency, an innovative startup leading the water heating industry forward with advanced hot water solutions, has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Edison Award for Innovation for its groundbreaking EXR water heater. The EXR is the first tank-type water heater that also operates like a tankless on-demand hot water system, delivering always fresh water taken from the municipal water supply, and run through an oversized heat exchanger where heat is transferred instantaneously, using the stored water in the tank as its heat/energy source.

The Edison Awards recognize the world's most innovative companies, and Essency has earned its place among the elite companies that are using innovative practices to produce products and services that improve people's lives by solving significant social and economic problems.

The EXR is designed for homeowners who want a worry-free, long-lived, and easy-to-manage water heater that can meet all their hot water needs.

"We are thrilled to be selected as a finalist for the prestigious Edison Awards, joining a select list of global companies and organizations whose innovative products are helping improve people's lives," says Nathalie Barendrecht, CEO, Essency. "Essency's EXR water heater stands out as the one water heater that can meet the hot water needs of virtually every home in America."

The EXR was launched globally in the United States in 2022 and is now rolling out through partner Ferguson Enterprises' nationwide plumbing distribution network – a network focused on the professional plumbing, HVAC, builder, and remodeler contractor and installer markets. With a market-leading first-hour rating of 80 gallons of hot water, the EXR can provide enough hot water to meet every household's needs. Homeowners appreciate the durability of the water heater, which is designed for 30 years or more of use and comes with a 20-year warranty on the tank. The tank is constructed of high-strength, rust-proof polymer composite material, making the water heater lightweight and easy to install.

By using fresh water straight from the source, the EXR eliminates the scale and mineral buildup problems that can cause bacteria buildup and odor problems in conventional tank water heaters. The EXR Smart Technology feature allows owners to control functions such as temperature settings, vacation mode, and receive maintenance alerts digitally through WiFi and the MyEssency app. Additionally, the battery-operated backup system keeps the water heater operating in the event of power loss.

Essency is based in France, with U.S. headquarters in Houston. The company strongly recommends homeowners work with factory-certified contractors and technicians for EXR installations.

The Edison Awards ceremony will take place on April 20 in Ft. Myers, Florida, where Essency will be recognized as one of the world's most innovative companies for its groundbreaking EXR water heater – and will learn if it will take home a bronze, silver or gold medal.

For more information on Essency and the EXR water heater, visit www.essency.com and visit www.edisonawards.com to learn more about the Edison Awards and Essency's role as a finalist for a 2023 award. Also find great Essency-related content https://www.facebook.com/EssencyOnDemand/.

