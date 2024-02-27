Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Essent Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:ESNT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.28 on 22nd of March. This will take the annual payment to 2.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Essent Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Essent Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Essent Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Essent Group's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.60 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

We Could See Essent Group's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Essent Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.3% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Essent Group's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Essent Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Essent Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

