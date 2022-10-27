eSSENTIAL Accessibility + Level Access, in Collaboration with G3ict and IAAP, Release Annual State of Digital Accessibility Report

Annual research report reveals positive trends toward mainstream adoption of digital accessibility.

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access, the global leader in digital accessibility solutions, in collaboration with the Global Initiative for Inclusive ICTs (G3ict) and the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP), announced today the publication of the 2022 State of Digital Accessibility Report (SODAR). The report, representing the fourth year of the survey, asked more than 1,000 professionals in various roles related to digital accessibility, including legal, compliance, product, design, and content creation, to assess their commitment to creating and implementing inclusive technology, which includes websites, mobile apps, and software.

"For the past three years, the State of Digital Accessibility Report has provided invaluable insight into how organizations are incorporating and investing in digital accessibility," said Tim Springer, CEO, eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access. "And I am thrilled because this year's results show accessibility is becoming a mainstream priority. Governance is maturing. Funding is formalizing. And more organizations are incorporating accessibility earlier in their development and creation processes."

The 2022 SODAR also highlights an encouraging shift in motivation: both individuals and organizations selected "including people with disabilities" and "providing the best user experience for all" as their main drivers.

"This tells us we're moving away from a strictly compliance-focused 'we have to do this' conversation, to an inspired commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of digital users. Such a shift signals maturity in the way organizations are thinking about, adopting, and incorporating digital accessibility," Springer added.

Key findings from the 2022 State of Digital Accessibility Report include:

Diversity and inclusion: 89% of organizations surveyed have a Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) program, which is up from 83.6% in 2021.

Governance and budgeting:

Testing and monitoring:

Product accessibility:

Springer adds, "This data can serve as an important tool for organizations to better understand trends in digital inclusion, benchmark their own efforts to create inclusive technology for people with disabilities, and justify investments in digital accessibility. Our continued hope is that it provides the education and motivation for organizations of all sizes to make digital inclusion a top business priority."

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility + Level Access

eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access empower organizations with the advanced software and expert managed services they need to create accessible and legally compliant websites, mobile apps, digital products, and documents. The mission is to achieve digital equality for all users by ensuring technology is accessible to people with disabilities and the growing aging population. eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access announced the completion of their merger in August 2022. For more, visit www.levelaccess.com or www.essentialaccessibility.com.

About G3ict

G3ict, the Global Initiative for Inclusive Information and Communication Technologies, is an advocacy initiative launched in December 2006 in cooperation with the Secretariat for the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at UNDESA. Its mission is to facilitate and support the implementation of the dispositions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) promoting digital accessibility and Assistive Technologies. Participating organizations include industry, academia, the public sector, and organizations representing persons with disabilities. For more information, please visit https://www.g3ict.org.

About IAAP

The International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP) is a not-for-profit association focused on advancing the accessibility profession globally through networking, education, and certification in order to enable the creation of accessible products, content, and services for persons with disabilities. For more information, please visit http://www.accessibilityassociation.org.

