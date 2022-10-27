U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.25
    +14.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,217.00
    +345.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,432.75
    -13.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.70
    +11.80 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.15
    +1.24 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.20
    -7.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    -0.0107 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0180
    +0.0030 (+0.07%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    -1.10 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1567
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2940
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,714.82
    +200.70 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.57
    +15.98 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.14
    +10.07 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

eSSENTIAL Accessibility + Level Access, in Collaboration with G3ict and IAAP, Release Annual State of Digital Accessibility Report

·4 min read

Annual research report reveals positive trends toward mainstream adoption of digital accessibility.

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access, the global leader in digital accessibility solutions, in collaboration with the Global Initiative for Inclusive ICTs (G3ict) and the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP), announced today the publication of the 2022 State of Digital Accessibility Report (SODAR). The report, representing the fourth year of the survey, asked more than 1,000 professionals in various roles related to digital accessibility, including legal, compliance, product, design, and content creation, to assess their commitment to creating and implementing inclusive technology, which includes websites, mobile apps, and software.

(PRNewsfoto/eSSENTIAL Accessibility,Level Access)
(PRNewsfoto/eSSENTIAL Accessibility,Level Access)

"For the past three years, the State of Digital Accessibility Report has provided invaluable insight into how organizations are incorporating and investing in digital accessibility," said Tim Springer, CEO, eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access. "And I am thrilled because this year's results show accessibility is becoming a mainstream priority. Governance is maturing. Funding is formalizing. And more organizations are incorporating accessibility earlier in their development and creation processes."

The 2022 SODAR also highlights an encouraging shift in motivation: both individuals and organizations selected "including people with disabilities" and "providing the best user experience for all" as their main drivers.

"This tells us we're moving away from a strictly compliance-focused 'we have to do this' conversation, to an inspired commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of digital users. Such a shift signals maturity in the way organizations are thinking about, adopting, and incorporating digital accessibility," Springer added.

Key findings from the 2022 State of Digital Accessibility Report include:

  • Diversity and inclusion: 89% of organizations surveyed have a Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) program, which is up from 83.6% in 2021.

  • Governance and budgeting:

  • Testing and monitoring:

  • Product accessibility:

Springer adds, "This data can serve as an important tool for organizations to better understand trends in digital inclusion, benchmark their own efforts to create inclusive technology for people with disabilities, and justify investments in digital accessibility. Our continued hope is that it provides the education and motivation for organizations of all sizes to make digital inclusion a top business priority."

Request the full 2022 State of Digital Accessibility Report.

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility + Level Access

eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access empower organizations with the advanced software and expert managed services they need to create accessible and legally compliant websites, mobile apps, digital products, and documents. The mission is to achieve digital equality for all users by ensuring technology is accessible to people with disabilities and the growing aging population. eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access announced the completion of their merger in August 2022. For more, visit www.levelaccess.com or www.essentialaccessibility.com.

About G3ict

G3ict, the Global Initiative for Inclusive Information and Communication Technologies, is an advocacy initiative launched in December 2006 in cooperation with the Secretariat for the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at UNDESA. Its mission is to facilitate and support the implementation of the dispositions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) promoting digital accessibility and Assistive Technologies. Participating organizations include industry, academia, the public sector, and organizations representing persons with disabilities. For more information, please visit https://www.g3ict.org.

About IAAP

The International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP) is a not-for-profit association focused on advancing the accessibility profession globally through networking, education, and certification in order to enable the creation of accessible products, content, and services for persons with disabilities. For more information, please visit http://www.accessibilityassociation.org.

Public Relations Contact
Coleman Pyeatt
anthonyBarnum Public Relations
coleman.pyeatt@anthonybarnum.com
(214) 797-9848

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essential-accessibility--level-access-in-collaboration-with-g3ict-and-iaap-release-annual-state-of-digital-accessibility-report-301660767.html

SOURCE eSSENTIAL Accessibility; Level Access

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/27/c5829.html

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Fiber Is Firing On All Cylinders? Not So Fast.

    Telco giant AT&T (NYSE: T) is finally showing some much-needed signs of life. The company picked up an impressive 708,000 postpaid wireless customers last quarter, and added 338,000 fiber broadband subscribers. AT&T says it's grown its wireless business more than any of its rivals have this year, in fact, and touts 11 consecutive quarters of fiber broadband customer growth in excess of 200,000.

  • Australia's Medibank says data of 4 million customers accessed by hacker

    (Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's biggest health insurer, said on Wednesday a cyber hack had compromised data of all of its of its nearly 4 million customers, as it warned of a A$25 million to A$35 million ($16 million to $22.3 million) hit to first-half earnings. It said on Wednesday that all personal and significant amounts of health claims data of all its customers were compromised in the breach reported this month, a day after it warned the number of customers affected would grow. "Our investigation has now established that this criminal has accessed all our private health insurance customers' personal data and significant amounts of their health claims data," chief executive David Koczkar said in a statement.

  • Majority of bitcoin addresses have now lost money

    Latest crypto market metrics coincide with a price rebound and could signal a thawing of the crypto winter, analysts suggest

  • Taiwan Tensions Raise Alarms Over Risks to World’s Subsea Cables

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging tensions with China have prompted Taiwan to boost its military defenses. Now it’s heeding the lessons of the war in Ukraine to address one of its bigger weakness: the fragile undersea infrastructure that connects the island to the internet.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclea

  • A Hidden Risk for Amazon's Cloud Business

    Public cloud platforms like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS have truly changed the game for start-ups. Instead of having little choice but to own and operate their own servers, the cloud makes it easy to spin up resources quickly and on demand. A sudden surge in usage can cripple a physical server, and scaling involves upgrading hardware or setting up additional servers.

  • Google to update legal compliance following lost criminal crypto exchange data

    Google agreed to improve its legal compliance process in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice after failing to produce data on the now-defunct crypto exchange BTC-e in 2016.

  • The Spectacular Fail of Aptos Shows Why Ethereum Is the Ultimate Long-Term Buy

    After a highly touted "Ethereum-killer" had a rough debut, the long-term outlook for Ethereum now looks brighter.

  • Bitcoin, Dogeliens, And Filecoin: Three Crypto Projects Keeping Your Investments Safe In 2022

    We live in a time of global chaos. Families around the world are cold and vulnerable to illness because of the energy crisis. More than 61 million kids worldwide also lack access to basic education.

  • Google Workspace individual plans jump from 15GB to 1TB of storage

    Until now, users only got the same amount of storage that they'd have with a free Gmail account.

  • Kenya's Safaricom targets more fixed Internet users with 5G network

    Kenya's largest telecoms operator Safaricom launched its 5G high-speed internet service on Thursday, becoming the first firm to deploy the technology commercially in East Africa. The company, whose internet provision business is one of its fastest growing, uses equipment from Nokia (NOKIA.HE) and Huawei to power its 5G network. Safaricom, which is part-owned by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, is initially offering Wi-Fi subscriptions first as it attempts to win a greater share of the fixed data market.

  • Comcast Business Enhances Fiction Tribe’s Cybersecurity with SecurityEdge™ Solution

    SecurityEdge™, Business Internet and Connection Pro solutions help protect data and connected devices for Portland creative agency

  • Solana DeFi Projects Reopen Following $114M Mango Markets Hack

    Tulip and UXD lost hefty sums after Mango Markets was hacked—but both protocols today said they retrieved the tokens.

  • Chinese 'Spies' Used Wasabi Wallet to Try to Conceal Bitcoin Bribes, Elliptic Says

    Analysis by the crypto analytics firm showed that all the bitcoin bribes originated from the coin mixing wallet.

  • Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says Apple’s Privacy Changes Are Evolving to Help Developers

    Apple Inc.’s privacy changes have hurt Snap Inc.'s business but the tech giant [is adapting its policies to help developers,](https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB12694900602495604266004589217301670829612) Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said Tuesday. "I think the good thing, I'm optimistic, is Apple does continue to iterate," Mr. Spiegel told the audience at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference. "And so while this transition has been disruptive, I see a real commitment from the Apple team

  • BlackBerry Strengthens Cybersecurity Platform to Provide Customers with Greater Threat Identification, Remediation Capabilities, and Endpoint Support

    Today at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced powerful enhancements to its AI-based cybersecurity portfolio that will help customers strengthen their overall security posture, improve workflows, and ensure business resilience. Capabilities include enhanced data context for zero-trust network access, and faster, more efficient operations to stay one step ahead of today's and tomorrow's threats.

  • Standard Chartered-Backed Zodia Custody Offers Crypto Ownership Proofs for Institutions

    Zodia Custody, the cryptocurrency storage offering backed by Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, has released an identity toolset that can help institutions easily prove ownership of crypto held in custodial wallets. Zodia’s “proof of ownership” system cryptographically embeds the identity of an owner of a private key of a wallet, ensuring a third party can validate the key. For institutional clients, proving ownership of crypto assets held by a custodian is rather more involved than with self-custody – where a user can simply send a small amount of coins from an address or use MetaMask to sign messages with a private key.

  • Meta Says Issue Causing WhatsApp Outage Is Fixed

    (Bloomberg) -- WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc. said it fixed an issue that caused a widespread outage, with tens of thousands of users reporting problems.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in Ukraine“We know people had trouble sending messages on

  • McDonald's beats sales, profit estimates on boost from pricier menu

    Like other fast-food chains, McDonald's has been forced to raise prices of its burgers and fries to keep up with surging commodity and labor costs, but its meals are still cheaper than eating out at dine-in restaurants keeping demand resilient even as consumer spending power gets crimped. Visits to the burger chain's U.S. restaurants increased 6.2% in September, outpacing traffic to the broader quick-service restaurant space which rose just 0.8%, according to data from Placer.ai, a location analytics firm. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday also beat quarterly sales and profit estimates as it passed on higher prices to customers.

  • Why Axis Capital (AXS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Axis Capital (AXS) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Activist Investor Calls for Overhaul of Korean Tobacco Giant KT&G

    An investment firm started by former Carlyle executive Sanghyun Lee has bought a roughly 1% stake and is pressing for emphasis on alternative tobacco products and a spinoff of its ginseng business.