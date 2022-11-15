Essential Energy Services Announces Board Member Changes

Essential Energy Services Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sophia Langlois to the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately.



Ms. Langlois was a partner at KPMG LLP from 2006 to 2020. She currently sits on the board of directors of Loop Energy Inc. and Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and has served on a number of not-for-profit boards. Ms. Langlois holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) designation and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

“We are very pleased to have Sophia join Essential’s Board of Directors,” says Jim Banister, Board Chair of Essential. “Sophia brings extensive financial knowledge and a range of experience. We look forward to the contribution her perspective and expertise will bring to Essential.”

Ms. Langlois will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation & Governance Committee.

In conjunction with Ms. Langlois joining the Board, Mr. Nick Kirton will resign from the Board effective December 14, 2022.

“We would like to thank Nick for his long-term, dedicated service to Essential as a Board member and Chair of the Audit Committee,” says Jim Banister. “Nick’s tremendous contributions, professional diligence and oversight have been appreciated and we wish him well.”

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and wellsite restoration services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers one of the largest coiled tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Garnet K. Amundson President and CEO Phone: (403) 513-7272 service@essentialenergy.ca



