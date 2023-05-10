Essential Energy Services Announces Election of Board of Directors
CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential”) announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 9, 2023, each of the six nominees proposed as members (“Directors”) of the board of directors and listed in the information circular dated March 3, 2023 were elected as Directors.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below.
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
Nominee:
Garnet K. Amundson
44,041,126
88.06%
5,969,966
11.94%
James A. Banister
43,509,882
87.00%
6,501,210
13.00%
Felicia B. Bortolussi
33,942,737
67.85%
16,082,905
32.15%
Robert T. German
33,676,513
67.32%
16,349,129
32.68%
Sophia J. Langlois
33,610,872
67.21%
16,400,220
32.79%
Robert B. Michaleski
43,572,928
87.13%
6,438,164
12.87%
Appointment of KPMG as auditor
48,921,734
92.85%
3,767,682
7.15%
A report on the voting results will be posted under Essential’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co., both recommended that shareholders vote “For” each of the proposed Directors.
ABOUT ESSENTIAL
Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and wellsite restoration services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers one of the largest active coiled tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.
The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0191c33f-f9d2-4479-89ef-b384b754e23a
CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Garnet K. Amundson President and CEO Phone: (403) 513-7272 service@essentialenergy.ca