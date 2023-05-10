U.S. markets closed

Essential Energy Services Announces Election of Board of Directors

·2 min read
Essential Energy Services Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential”) announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 9, 2023, each of the six nominees proposed as members (“Directors”) of the board of directors and listed in the information circular dated March 3, 2023 were elected as Directors.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

 

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

 

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Nominee:

 

 

 

 

Garnet K. Amundson

44,041,126

88.06%

5,969,966

11.94%

James A. Banister

43,509,882

87.00%

6,501,210

13.00%

Felicia B. Bortolussi

33,942,737

67.85%

16,082,905

32.15%

Robert T. German

33,676,513

67.32%

16,349,129

32.68%

Sophia J. Langlois

33,610,872

67.21%

16,400,220

32.79%

Robert B. Michaleski

43,572,928

87.13%

6,438,164

12.87%

Appointment of KPMG as auditor

48,921,734

92.85%

3,767,682

7.15%


A report on the voting results will be posted under Essential’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co., both recommended that shareholders vote “For” each of the proposed Directors.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL
Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and wellsite restoration services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers one of the largest active coiled tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0191c33f-f9d2-4479-89ef-b384b754e23a

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Garnet K. Amundson                 President and CEO Phone: (403) 513-7272 service@essentialenergy.ca