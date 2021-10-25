U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,566.48
    +21.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,741.15
    +64.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,226.71
    +136.51 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.64
    +21.37 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7210
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,113.89
    +2,278.53 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.82
    +1,260.14 (+519.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     

Essential Items That Are More Expensive This Month

Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

One of the methods that economists use to determine if the economy is entering a period of inflation or deflation is the consumer price index (CPI), put together by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI measures changes in the prices consumers pay for certain goods and services over time. It reflects a range of people at different income levels, but not every population (such as patients in mental hospitals).

Not All Items Are Going Up: 57 Items That Have Been Getting Cheaper Over the Last Year
Check Out: Should You Refinance Now With the Low Mortgage Rates?

Inflation has had different causes over the years, but the recent upward trends can almost entirely be linked back to the way the pandemic forced so many industries to grind to a temporary halt. According to WhiteHouse.gov, inflation is expected to increase in the near term due to three different temporary factors: “base effects, supply chain disruptions, and pent-up demand, especially for services.”

It explains that base effects refers to “when the base, or initial month, of a growth rate is unusually low or high.” So in the key months of the pandemic setting in, between February and April 2020, average prices fell 0.5%. Half a percent is actually quite a large price decrease, which created a low base.

See: 10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore

Supply chain disruptions were the expected side effects of businesses and industries being forced to temporarily suspend operations or limit the number of workers they could have on hand.

And, of course, when the supply of products becomes limited (i.e., the great toilet paper hoarding of 2020), demand surges.

It is expected that these factors are “transitory” and will fade over time as the economy recovers, but in the meantime, people will notice higher prices for their basic items.

GOBankingRates drew from the Bureau of Labor Statistics “Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. City average” report from September 2021, which measures changes in the costs of essential goods and services. We looked at 22 essential goods and services whose prices have increased, and which give a hint as to how much of a pinch consumers may feel in the near future when they shop for these goods and services.

Save More: 25 Secret Money Traps at Target, Walmart and Other Big-Box Stores

Groceries

Perhaps the most essential of all goods that have increased in price are a variety of foods people eat on a regular basis. Meats, poultry, fish and eggs, for example have been climbing in price since July, up 2.2% since last year. “Food at home” is up 2.6% compared with last year, and not showing any signs of slowing, according to an August article from The Washington Post.

Part of the reason for this is continuing supply chain backups resulting from the pandemic shutdowns. The Fed suggests that it may take time for many of these backlogs and demands to ebb and find their feet again.

See: Supermarket Buys That Are a Waste of Money

Beef and veal prices increased by 3.3% from August to September 2021, according to the USDA, and pork prices increased by 1.2%. These increases are on the heels of months of price increases for both categories. The increases are a result of high domestic and international demand, increased feed costs and supply chain disruptions.

Egg prices are 3.3% higher in 2021 than in 2020. This appears to be from a surge in foreign demand, particularly South Korea, where an avian influenza took a toll on the egg supply.

Other food items have increased by a less significant margin. Nonalcoholic beverages went up by 1.2%, cereals and bakery products went up by 1.1%, dairy and related products up by 0.7%, fruits and vegetables up by 0.6%.

Test Yourself: How Well Do You Know How Much These Common Items Cost in the US?

Household Energy

Household energy as a total category has gone up on the consumer price index by 1.3%. This index measures changes in the prices of the energy products that are used to heat, cool, cook, light and power appliances and household equipment. Included in this are propane, kerosene and firewood; energy services; electricity; and utility gas service. In specific, fuel oil is up 3.9% and electricity is up 0.8%. A related area, water, sewer, and gas services are up by 0.5%.

Discover: 11 Things You Should Never Buy New

Motor Fuel/Gasoline

If your same tank of gas seems steeper than usual, you’re not wrong. Gasoline went up by 1.2% on the CPI. According to the Energy Information Administration, this shakes out to an increase of 5.5 cents per gallon for regular-grade gasoline, putting the average at $3.32 per gallon. That’s also 54.5% higher than gasoline at this same time a year ago. The most likely factor for these increases, according to CBS News, have to do with lower global production and, of course, supply disruptions in the U.S. resulting from the pandemic, storms like Hurricane Ida and even a recent cyber attack on a gas pipeline.

Learn: 50 Purchases Buyers Almost Always Regret

Housing

Primary residence “equivalent rent” or the amount a homeowner receives when renting a home, increased 0.4%. According to Reuters, that is the biggest gain in five years. Rent of primary residences also surged by 0.5%, considered the largest increase since May 2001.

Other Services

Other kinds of goods and services that have gone up include internet, at 0.6% increase; shelter, up 0.4%; wireless telephone service, up 0.4%; and medical care commodities, up 0.3%.

The gist of this data is that things will temporarily be more expensive in a lot of areas, but, assuming that most businesses and industries can remain open and functioning normally, this period of inflation should pass eventually.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 25, 2021

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the Burau of Labor Statistics “Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U. S. city average” September 2021 data to measure changes in the cost of essential goods and services. Data points measured were: percent changes month-over-month for August and September 2021, year-over-year from September 2020-September 2021, and the largest/smallest seasonally adjusted percent change for each category. The data was then scored and weighted, with September 2021 expenditures holding most importance. All data was collected and is up to date as of Oct. 14, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Essential Items That Are More Expensive This Month

Recommended Stories

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • I’m a Trump supporter, but as an investor I’m wary of the Trump SPAC

    Every time I have been to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump has been a gracious host to my family, and we have wonderful memories of our times there. Further, the U.S. economy under President Trump was clearly better than it is today. Accordingly, it came as little surprise to me that Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) exploded after it announced a deal with an entity called Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • Oil Erases Gains After Topping $85 as Iran Nuclear Talks Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased gains after hitting $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014 with traders focused on upcoming talks between Iran and the European Union that may lead to a revival of a 2015 nuclear deal. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at

  • More Than 3 Million Retired Early, Research Suggests. What That Means for Interest Rates.

    One of the big questions for policy makers and traders alike is whether the people who have left the workforce will, at some later point, jump back in.

  • Greenspan Sees Sustained Inflation Well Above the Fed’s 2% Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said he sees a sustained threat of markedly higher inflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhile some of the forces pushing up prices are li

  • Yellen Describes How Proposed Billionaire Tax Would Work

    Yellen said lawmakers are considering a "billionaires tax" to help pay for Biden's social safety net and climate change bill.

  • Trump Has Weekend Freakout Over 'Horrible' Fox News Ads

    The former guy had a meltdown over his once-favorite network for running ads critical of him.

  • 'Cowboys for Trump' founder turns on Trump during QAnon conference

    The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Senior Stimulus: Advocacy Group Proposes One-Time, $1,400 Payment for Social Security Recipients

    A seniors advocacy group is reaching out to leading members of Congress to support a one-time, $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment to help older Americans overcome financial difficulties caused by...

  • Tax on Billionaires’ Unrealized Gains Will Likely Be in Budget Package, Democrats Say

    The proposal, which would likely affect fewer than 1,000 of the wealthiest U.S. taxpayers, would help pay for President Biden’s social policy and climate legislation.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff

    Two sources are communicating with House investigators and detailed a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including a promise of a “blanket pardon” from the Oval Office

  • Actor Jim Caviezel appears at QAnon-adjacent conference and channels Braveheart in speech

    The actor Jim Caviezel made an appearance at a Las Vegas conference featuring several QAnon-related personalities.

  • Chinese Economy Risks Deeper Slowdown Than Markets Realize

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeChina’s economy risks slowing faster than global investors re

  • Yellen Expects High Inflation Through Mid-2022 Before Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Rea

  • Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt speaks to Yahoo Finance

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, former GE CEO Jeff Immelt comments on the evolving role of CEOs, climate change, and why he wanted to tell the story of his tenure at GE in a new book.

  • MMT Isn’t Going Anywhere. What Investors Need to Know.

    Given worsening inequality, financial crises, and lack of public confidence in traditional economic thought, modern monetary policy is likely not a passing trend, writes Stephen Dover.

  • Florida's top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting

    Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed. Florida Senate leader Wilton Simpson, a Republican, sent a memo to senators Saturday regarding the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky, asking visitors at the building to be respectful with social interactions. Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis.

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...

  • The Talk - Lesley Stahl on Donald Trump '60 Minutes' Interview A Year Later; 'We were stunned'

    Monday on "The Talk" Lesley Stahl from CBS' "60 Minutes" reflects on her interview with former President Donald Trump a year ago where he walked out in the middle of the taping and the White House released the interview ahead of the story airing on broadcast. Host Natalie Morales asks, "What was your reaction?" "Oh my gosh. You know, I've been there 30 years, others have been there that long. I don't think we'd ever been shocked. But when they put the full interview out before we got on the air... they'd already agreed not to do that." Stahl adds, "We always make sure whoever we are interviewing, that they don't put out the interview as theirs, it's ours. We were stunned. It was really hard to work, get our story done. We had to finally focus and not allow what was going on out there interrupt the job... The job of just getting your job done on deadline, because we interviewed him late in the week. It was shocking."