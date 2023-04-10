Essential oil & Aromatherapy Market to Touch USD 15.6 Billion by 2030, Recording a CAGR of 9.5 % - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Essential oil & Aromatherapy Market trends and insights Information by Product Type (Essential Oils, Blended Oils, Carrier Oils and others), Flavors (Fruits, Spices, Flowers, Herbs and others), Application (Food & Beverages, Medical, Personal Care (Cosmetics, Toiletries, Fragrances and others), Homecare, Spa & Wellness Products and others) and Region Forecast to 2030

New York, US, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Oil & Aromatherapy Market overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Essential Oil & Aromatherapy Market Global Research Report By Product Type, Flavors, Application, and Region—Forecast till 2030, the essential oil & aromatherapy market share is relied upon to enlist a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030 and arrive at USD 16.5 Billion before the finish of 2030.

Factors such as increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of aromatherapy, rising demand for natural and organic products, and growing use of essential oils in the cosmetic and personal care industry are driving the growth of the market. The market is also expected to benefit from the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for alternative therapies.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 2030: USD 16.5 Billion CAGR 9.5% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Flavors, By Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The Various Benefits of Essential Oils

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Essential Oil & Aromatherapy Market include:

Rocky Mountains Oil (U.S.)

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic (India)

doTerra (U.S.)

G Baldwin & Co (U.K.)

Thann (U.S.)

Plant Therapy, Inc (U.S.)

Mountain Rose Herbs (U.S.)

Industry Trends

One of the key trends in the Essential Oil & Aromatherapy Market is the growing popularity of multi-functional products. Many companies are developing products that can be used for a wide range of applications, such as relaxation, pain management, and skincare. This trend is being driven by the increasing demand for convenience and simplicity among consumers.

Another trend is the growing use of essential oils in the food and beverage industry. Essential oils are used as natural flavorings in a wide range of food and beverage products and are becoming increasingly popular among consumers who are looking for natural and healthy options.

Drivers

One of the key drivers of the Essential Oil & Aromatherapy Market is the increasing popularity of aromatherapy as a complementary therapy for a wide range of health conditions. Essential oils are widely used to manage stress, anxiety, depression, and pain, among other things, and are believed to have a range of health benefits. As a result, the demand for essential oils and aromatherapy products is increasing, particularly among consumers who are looking for natural and holistic approaches to health and wellness.

Another driver of the market is the growing use of essential oils in the cosmetic and personal care industry. Essential oils are used in a wide range of skincare and hair care products, as they are believed to have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties, among other things. The growing demand for natural and organic products in this industry is also driving the growth of the market.

Challenges

One of the key challenges facing the Essential Oil & Aromatherapy Market is the lack of standardization in the industry. Essential oils are produced and marketed by many companies, and there is a lack of consistency in terms of quality, purity, and safety. This can make it difficult for consumers to choose high-quality products and can also lead to safety concerns.

Another challenge is the limited availability of certain essential oils. Some essential oils are produced in limited quantities and are difficult to source, which can drive up the price of these products and limit their availability.

Opportunities

The essential oil aromatherapy market presents several opportunities for growth and expansion. One of the major opportunities in the market is the growing demand for natural and organic products. As consumers become more health-conscious, the demand for natural and organic products is expected to continue to rise. This presents an opportunity for essential oil aromatherapy companies to expand their product lines to include more organic and natural products.

Another opportunity in the market is the rising popularity of aromatherapy in alternative medicine. Aromatherapy is becoming increasingly popular as a complementary therapy in the treatment of various health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and insomnia. This presents an opportunity for essential oil aromatherapy companies to partner with healthcare providers and expand their customer base.

Additionally, the growing popularity of essential oils in the beauty and personal care industry presents an opportunity for essential oil aromatherapy companies to expand into this market. Essential oils are increasingly being used in skincare and haircare products, as well as in perfumes and fragrances.

Overall, the essential oil aromatherapy market presents several opportunities for growth and expansion. Companies that are able to capitalize on these opportunities are likely to see increased success in the market.

Essential oil & Aromatherapy Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The Essential Oil & Aromatherapy Market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel. By product type, the market can be segmented into essential oils, carrier oils, and others. By application, the market can be segmented into relaxation, skin care, pain management, cold and cough, and others. By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online and offline.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region and the growing demand for alternative therapies. Europe is also expected to be a significant market, driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic products in the region.

Recent Developments

The essential oil aromatherapy market has witnessed several developments in recent years. One of the major trends in the market is the growing demand for organic and natural products. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the harmful effects of synthetic products and are therefore seeking out natural alternatives. This has led to the emergence of several organic and natural essential oil brands in the market.

Another trend in the market is the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms. With the rise of online shopping, more and more consumers are purchasing essential oils and aromatherapy products online. This has led to the emergence of several online retailers and e-commerce platforms in the market.

