Essential Oil Market Recorded 8.69% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Health Benefits of Essential Oils to Boost Growth | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The essential oil market size is set to grow by USD 5.04 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.94% according to Technavio. Technavio categorizes the essential oil market as part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the essential oil market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Essential Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Essential Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a sample report.

Essential Oil Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our essential oil market report covers the following areas:

Essential Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The essential oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Aromaaz International, Bath, and Body Works Direct Inc., Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Frontier Co-op, H. Reynaud, and Fils, NOW Health Group Inc., Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils.

Essential Oil Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The health benefits of essential oils, expanding applications across various industries & expanding retail space will offer immense growth opportunities,

Challenges: The increasing availability of counterfeit products, low awareness in developing economies & the enforcement of stringent regulations on essential oils will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This essential oil market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Essential Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Geography

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Essential Oil Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Essential Oil Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Essential Oil Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

Essential Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.69

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, The Netherlands, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aromaaz International, Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Frontier Co-op, H. Reynaud and Fils, NOW Health Group Inc., Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Recreation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aromaaz International

  • 10.4 Bath and Body Works Direct Inc.

  • 10.5 Biolandes Aromes SAS

  • 10.6 doTERRA International LLC

  • 10.7 Frontier Co-op

  • 10.8 H. Reynaud and Fils

  • 10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.

  • 10.10 Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Lebermuth Co. Inc.

  • 10.12 Young Living Essential Oils

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

