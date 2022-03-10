U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

Essential Oil Market Report 2022-2030: Global Industry Trends, Insights and Forecast – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·8 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Essential Oils - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Essential Oil market Size

In 2021, the global essential oil market decreased by -X% to $X, falling for the second consecutive year after two years of growth. Over the period under review, the total consumption indicated perceptible growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, consumption decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2018 with an increase of X% against the previous year. As a result, consumption attained the peak level of $X. from 2019 to 2021, the growth of the global market failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Essential Oil Production

In value terms, essential oil production expanded remarkably to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Overall, the total production indicated a noticeable expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, production decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when the production volume increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak level at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production By Country

The countries with the highest volumes of essential oils production in 2021 were Brazil (X tonnes), China (X tonnes) and India (X tonnes), with a combined X% share of global production. Germany, France, the U.S., Spain, Argentina, the UK, Russia, Mexico, Italy and Madagascar lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of essential oil production, amongst the key producing countries, was attained by the U.S., while essential oil production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

Essential Oil Exports

Exports

In 2021, the volume of essential oils exported worldwide surged to X tonnes, rising by X% on the previous year. Over the period under review, total exports indicated a resilient increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the peak figure at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, essential oil exports rose sharply to $X in 2021. Overall, exports enjoyed a remarkable increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

Brazil (X tonnes) and the U.S. (X tonnes) were the main exporters of essential oils in 2021, accounting for near X% and X% of total exports, respectively. India (X tonnes) held a X% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by China (X%) and the Netherlands (X%). Argentina (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Indonesia (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes) and the UK (X tonnes) took a little share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in the Netherlands, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest essential oil supplying countries worldwide were the U.S. ($X), France ($X) and India ($X), together comprising X% of global exports. These countries were followed by China, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, the UK, Spain and Mexico, which together accounted for a further X%. In terms of the main exporting countries, the Netherlands recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average essential oil export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, dropping by -X% against the previous year. Over the last thirteen years, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when the average export price increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, average export prices attained the peak figure at $X per tonne in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, export prices failed to regain the momentum.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was France ($X per tonne), while Brazil ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Essential Oil Imports

Imports

In 2021, global imports of essential oils totaled X tonnes, with an increase of X% against the previous year's figure. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2013 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, essential oil imports stood at $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports recorded a strong expansion. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes), followed by Germany (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes) and France (X tonnes) represented the key importers of essential oils, together mixing up X% of total imports. China (X tonnes), Indonesia (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Singapore (X tonnes), Japan (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes) and Ireland (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in the Netherlands, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported essential oils worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was taken by France ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by Germany, with a X% share.

In the U.S., essential oil imports expanded at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: France (+X% per year) and Germany (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average essential oil import price amounted to $X per tonne, declining by -X% against the previous year. In general, import price indicated a measured increase from 2007 to 2021: its price increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, essential oils import price decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was France ($X per tonne), while Indonesia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Essential oils of peppermint, mints, oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits; other essential oils.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Sucocitrico Cutrale Ltda., Citrosuco SA Agroindustria, Stolt-Nielsen Brazil Ltda., Grupo Craft, Dohler America Latina Ltda, Essential Oil Company, Plant Therapy, Vitality Works, Bulk Apothecary, New Direction Aromatics, Dreaming Earth Botanicals, Young Living, Doterra, Revive Essential Oils, Edens Garden, Mountain Rose Herbs, Jade Bloom, Now Essential Oils, Vitruvi, Aura Cacia, Public Goods, Rocky Mountain Oils

Sources

World - Essential Oils - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World - Citrus Fruits - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Latin America and the Caribbean - Essential Oils - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends And Insights

Asia-Pacific - Essential Oils - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Central Asia - Essential Oils - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


