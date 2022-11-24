U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    +12.80 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    +0.20 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0090 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2720
    -1.3010 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,559.10
    +133.14 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.88
    +4.31 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.80
    +3.56 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Essential Oils Market is Predicted to Progress at a CAGR of 11.8% to Reach $15.3 billion by 2027 Globally - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Functional Benefits of Essential Oils in Various Sectors Driving its Demand

Chicago, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global essential oils market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 11.8% in terms of value.

Download PDF brochure:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119674487

The food and beverages industry continues to incorporate essential oils into multiple products, in line with the upward trend of “clean label.”

Essential oils are identified for their health benefits, as they are natural ingredients that impart the essence of the source they have been derived from. The largest market segment for essential oils is food and beverage, as consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the health benefits of essential oils. The food and beverage industries use essential oils primarily for their color, flavor, and fragrance in the end products.

Food and beverage manufacturers' most common essential oils include orange oil, lemon oil, cardamom essential oil, peppermint oil, and lime oil. Lemon essential oil is widely used in the food and beverage industry as a flavoring agent, such as fruit juices, jams, and bakery products. With citrus essential oils labeled as safe for consumption by regulatory authorities, the food and beverages industry continue to incorporate these essential oils into multiple products, in line with the upward trend of “clean label.” Clean labels and positive nutrition are gaining traction among consumers, especially the Millennials and Gen Z. Stringent food standards and consumer awareness regarding the health issues associated with artificial food additives promote the consumption of natural ingredients such as essential oils. Food and beverage brands are incorporating the clean label trend in new product developments, and therefore the trend is strongly driven by supply-side initiatives.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Essential Oils Market"

432 – Tables
53 – Figures
366 – Pages

Essential oils represent a significant upstream business opportunity for the floriculture market

Floriculture has been associated with the cultivation of exotic and aromatic flowers yielding aromatic essential oils, including rose, jasmine, lavender, and tuberose. Flowers have been known for a long time to be a source of sweet fragrance and provide one of the most important essential oils indispensables in perfumery production. Hence essential oils represent a significant upstream business opportunity for the floriculture market. The rising hospitality sector is another prominent avenue for the flower-sourced essential oils business.

Essential oils from flowers, when incorporated into finished products, impart various benefits such as pleasant aroma in perfumery, shine or conditioning effects in hair care products, and improved skin elasticity. Raw material procurement is a crucial step. For optimal essential oil production, it is necessary to identify the perfect location for cultivating flowering crops based on suitable climatic and soil conditions with minimal use of pesticides and fertilizers to obtain a good yield. It is also essential to carefully monitor the transit of raw materials from field to factory to preserve the freshness and potency of active ingredients. Therefore, traceability and transparency in the supply chain are gaining significance. Besides, manufacturers seek a sustainable approach, and hence, increased emphasis is given to procurement.

Request for 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=119674487

The European essential oil market growth is attributed to the consumer demand for aromatherapy cosmetics

The European demand for essential oils is because of the rising aromatherapy sector. European buyers prefer value-added food products, and manufacturers prefer to use essential oils in this domain due to their wide range of applications. The consumers’ growing demand for high-quality, environmentally friendly products is expected to drive the European market. Apart from this, the region is one of the major importers of essential oil due to the increased consumer demand for aromatherapy products by developing “aromatherapy cosmetics.” The European cosmetics and personal care market is one of the largest in the world and presents an attractive opportunity for suppliers and producers of essential oils from developing countries. The consumer demand for cosmetics products that do not contain chemicals is expected to fuel market growth. Due to its regulatory environment, Europe remains an important market for companies that produce essential oils. Major companies of Europe leading in this market are Symrise (Germany), ROBERTET SA (France), MANE (France), and NHR Organic Oils (UK).

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), DSM (Netherlands), Givaudan (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Symrise (Germany), Robertet SA (France), MANE (France), doTERRA (US), NOW Foods (US), Lebermuth, Inc. (US), BIOLANDES (France), Norex Flavours Private Limited (India) and India Essential Oils (India).

Download PDF brochure:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119674487

Study Coverage

In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape, market share analysis, end-use analysis, pricing insights, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape and emerging & high-growth segments of the essential oils market, high-growth regions, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Related Reports:

Fats and Oils Market

Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market

Plant Extracts Market

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • How Apple’s iPhone workshop descended into rioting

    Hundreds of workers have rioted at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China, smashing equipment and clashing with hazmat-clad police over pay and living conditions.

  • Microsoft bid for Activision likely to be blocked by FTC lawsuit: report

    Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard could reportedly be blocked by an FTC lawsuit.

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • Curaleaf eliminating positions as it steps up cost-cutting measures

    Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings Inc. is eliminating "several positions" as it follows through on cost-control plans it shared with analysts recently. The company did not provide a specific number of job cuts. "Every responsible business is making tough choices right now, and as the cannabis industry evolves and faces unique challenges, we know there will continue to be ups and downs," a company spokesperson told MarketWatch in a statement. "Curaleaf has made the difficult decision to eliminat

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • Tesla's next gigafactory could be in South Korea

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Tesla's next gigafactory in Asia will be in South Korea.

  • Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco, Roku, Meta, Twitter, Intel: Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight.

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs in October and November

  • LinkedIn’s CEO says skills are replacing a college degree in this job market

    Ryan Roslansky joins the CEOs of General Motors, IBM, and Accenture in putting the emphasis on skills, not pedigree, when hiring.

  • Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Sue Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

    Women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse are saying the banks facilitated his alleged sex-trafficking operation and ignored red flags about their wealthy client.

  • Bahamas Securities Regulator Blasts 'Inaccurate' Accusations Made by FTX

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said FTX "misrepresented" the regulator's move to secure the embattled exchange's assets against hacks in bankruptcy court filings in the U.S.

  • I got laid off by a big tech company. What’s my next career move?

    Tech companies are facing strong headwinds. More than 59,000 people in the industry have been laid off so far this year, according to data compiled for MarketWatch earlier this month by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

  • JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Sued by Epstein Accusers in New York

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG were accused of enabling the sexual abuse of Jeffrey Epstein in New York class action suits that allege the banks turned a blind eye in order to “churn profits.”Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsThe lawsu

  • Crypto Bank Silvergate Lifted After Block.one Buys Major Stake

    The blockchain software group and its CEO, Brendan Blumer, have just become the first- and third-largest shareholders.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • Shoppers may see the biggest sales in a decade this holiday season

    "The pendulum is really swinging wildly," now that supply chains are easing and demand is too.

  • VW Faces New Problem in China: Homegrown Competitors

    Chinese electric-car makers are increasingly taking market share from the German giant in its largest market.