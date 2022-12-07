Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma Announces the Acquisition of HALDOL®

HALDOL® is a first-generation ‘typical’ antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia and some other psychiatric conditions

The acquisition ensures access to this much-needed antipsychotic for patients and further strengthens Essential Pharma’s portfolio of specialist medicines across key therapeutic areas, particularly in CNS and GI domains

Zug, Switzerland – 7 December, 2022 – Essential Pharma, an international specialty pharma group focused on ensuring that patients have sustainable access to low volume, clinically well-established pharmaceutical products across key therapeutic areas, announces that it has completed the acquisition of HALDOL® (haloperidol) and HALDOL® Decanoate (haloperidol decanoate) from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

HALDOL® is a first-generation ‘typical’ antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia and some other psychiatric conditions such as schizoaffective disorder and moderate to severe manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder. This medicine is included in the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Essential Pharma has acquired the rights to HALDOL® on a global basis; the product is currently marketed in the US as well as in more than 60 countries across EMEA, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The acquisition is a further significant addition to Essential Pharma’s global portfolio of products in specialty central nervous system (CNS)/neurological medicine and underlines the group’s commitment to ensuring the sustained supply of essential medicines to patients.

Steen Vangsgaard, CEO of Essential Pharma, commented: “Our aim is to ensure that every patient has access to the mature essential medicines they need. Haloperidol is an essential antipsychotic medicine marketed worldwide. This acquisition means that the patients who rely on this vital medicine can be assured of continued access; it also expands Essential Pharma’s global presence and further strengthens the concentration of our portfolio in CNS.”

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is an international specialty pharmaceutical group dedicated to maintaining access to well-established, at-risk products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The group has been an important and valued partner to healthcare providers for over 20 years by giving patients access to medicines that otherwise might not be available.

Essential Pharma operates globally in more than 60 countries, supplying a portfolio of over 150 essential medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. Essential Pharma's growth strategy is based on identifying and acquiring mature, at-risk products from larger pharmaceutical groups looking to streamline their product portfolios. It is a trusted partner to multiple pharma companies of all sizes, with a proven history of integrating assets and managing complex technology transfers seamlessly while ensuring continuous and sustainable supply to patients.

Essential Pharma's growth strategy is backed by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in sectors with long-term sustainable growth, including healthcare.

For more information, please visit essentialpharmagroup.com

