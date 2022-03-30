Essential Pharma Appoints Andrew Webb as General Counsel

EGHAM, England, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Pharma, an international speciality pharma group focused on maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas, announces the appointment of Andrew Webb as General Counsel, EVP Legal and Compliance in the UK.

Steen Vangsgaard, CEO commented: "I am thrilled to welcome Andrew as our new General Counsel and look forward to leveraging his knowledge of global markets as we accelerate our commercial efforts. Andrew's proven operational and commercial expertise will be invaluable to the senior management team as we scale-up and further expand our product portfolio with the potential to substantially improve the lives of patients."

Andrew joins the senior management team in the UK as General Counsel, with significant global pharmaceutical corporate and mergers and acquisitions experience. Prior to joining Essential Pharma, Andrew spent over 3 years at Accord Healthcare where he worked as UK & Ireland General Counsel and Associate Vice President of Legal Transactions for EMENA. Starting his career at Linklaters, a leading multinational law firm, Andrew spent over 11 years managing numerous global transactions both at home and abroad in the pharmaceutical sector.

During his time at Linklaters, his global knowledge of the life science industry was established, including during over 9 months in Switzerland working with Novartis on secondment and approximately 2 years in Linklaters' New York office. Andrew has a BA in Law from the University of Oxford and is a trustee for the charity London Playing Fields Foundation.

"Essential Pharma is at a pivotal time in its development as it further expands its product portfolio and looks to grow to new international patient populations," added Andrew Webb. "The company has built a compelling portfolio of products and continues to gather momentum to provide therapies where there is a high unmet medical need. I very much look forward to working with the team to capitalise on business opportunities and deliver value to patients, payers and our business owners."

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is an international speciality pharmaceutical group dedicated to maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The group has been an important and valued partner to healthcare providers for over 20 years by giving patients access to medicines that otherwise would not be available.

Essential Pharma operates globally in more than 20 countries, supplying a portfolio of over 150 essential medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. Essential Pharma's growth strategy is based around identifying and acquiring mature, at-risk products from larger pharmaceutical groups looking to streamline their product portfolios.

It is a trusted partner to multiple pharma companies of all sizes, with a proven history of integrating assets, managing complex technology and product transfers while ensuring continual and sustainable supply to patients.

Essential Pharma maintains strong relationships with partners at ten manufacturing sites across the EU and US in order to ensure the continuing manufacture of its products to the highest regulatory standards.

Essential Pharma's growth strategy is backed by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in sectors with long term sustainable growth, including healthcare.

For more information, please visit essentialpharmagroup.com

