U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.75
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,100.00
    +53.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,920.25
    +13.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.80
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.16
    +0.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.80
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.71
    -0.13 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0241
    +0.0090 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.33
    +1.10 (+4.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7110
    -0.4110 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,767.04
    -506.70 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.86
    +18.67 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,183.46
    -39.78 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Essential Pharma makes strong progress in its ESG performance and now exceeds sector benchmarks

·4 min read

EGHAM, England, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Pharma, an international speciality pharma group focused on maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas, announces strong year-on-year progress in its ESG performance, a core objective now embedded in the company's operating culture.

Essential Pharma is focused on meeting the growing expectations of its employees, owners, suppliers and customers by enhancing its Environmental, Social and corporate Governance (ESG) performance in areas that matter most to its business and its stakeholders. The organisation continues to strengthen its operating platform and is committed to achieving growth through sustainable practices.

Essential Pharma is therefore pleased to announce that, in a report by the independent advisory firm Apex ESG Ratings and Advisory, the company has seen a strong improvement in all areas of its ESG performance over the past year.

The company now exceeds the sector benchmark for its overall ESG rating and for all three measures – Environmental, Social and Governance – based on the findings from this latest report. This builds on previous progress in instituting policies, oversight mechanisms, and information systems as part of the robust governance that is integral to the company's business success.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of more than 300 individual data points benchmarked against healthcare sector peers. Over the last twelve months, Essential Pharma has made significant progress with the introduction of the company's new environmental policy and increased emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company achieved strong scores for human capital management including workforce health, safety and well-being, as well as strengthened corporate governance and business conduct.

Chief Operating Officer, Colin Brown, commented: "We are pleased to have made such rapid progress in meeting, and in some cases exceeding, our ESG targets for the last twelve months. The emphasis on ESG topics across our business continues to increase and we have mapped out even more ambitious targets for the years ahead. This ESG infrastructure is designed to ensure that our company grows sustainably and that we achieve our commercial targets responsibly.  In parallel with our commitment to vulnerable patients to maintain continuity of supply of their essential medicines, Essential Pharma is focused on ensuring we have a positive impact on the planet, society and our employees. It is a strategic objective that we maintain Essential Pharma's positive ESG momentum and position the company as a frontrunner in responsibility and sustainability."

With its commitment to embedding ESG best practices into its organisational, governance and compliance frameworks, the company is working to further improve its performance in the coming year through the introduction of new initiatives, including a Diversity and Inclusion Policy and Menopause Policy to provide enhanced support to employees and their managers.

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is an international speciality pharmaceutical group dedicated to maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The group has been an important and valued partner to healthcare providers for over 20 years by giving patients access to medicines that otherwise would not be available.

Essential Pharma operates globally in more than 20 countries, supplying a portfolio of over 150 essential medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. Essential Pharma's growth strategy is based around identifying and acquiring mature, at-risk products from larger pharmaceutical groups looking to streamline their product portfolios.

It is a trusted partner to multiple pharma companies of all sizes, with a proven history of integrating assets, managing complex technology and product transfers while ensuring continuous and sustainable supply to patients.

Essential Pharma maintains strong relationships with partners at eight manufacturing sites across the EU and US in order to ensure the continuing manufacture of its products to the highest regulatory standards.

Essential Pharma's growth strategy is backed by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in sectors with long term sustainable growth, including healthcare.

For more information, please visit essentialpharmagroup.com

About Apex ESG Services

Apex ESG Ratings and Advisory was established to satisfy the urgent market need for a high quality, global, end-to-end ESG solution set for the private markets. It delivers meaningful, measurable change for LPs, GPs and portfolio companies with best-in-class ESG analytics tools for data collection, benchmarking and improvement that positively impact business today for a sustainable tomorrow.

Its multi-award-winning services are delivering into over 50 countries for investment managers and companies, with an ecosystem of more than 1 million employees. Apex ESG Services offers a unique combination of superb client service, tailored software, flexible product choices, and independently verified ESG data and reporting, which is cost effective and at scale.

CONTACTS

Essential Pharma 
Steen Vangsgaard, CEO
Tel: +44(0)1784 477 167
Email: info@essentialpharmaceuticals.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for Essential Pharma)
David Dible, Frazer Hall, Evelyn McCormack
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3928 6900
Email: Essentialpharma@medistrava.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essential-pharma-makes-strong-progress-in-its-esg-performance-and-now-exceeds-sector-benchmarks-301588383.html

SOURCE Essential Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down General Electric’s spin-off plans.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gazprom Declares Force Majeure on Some European Gas Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC declared force majeure on several European natural-gas buyers, a move that may signal it intends to keep supplies capped, reinforcing Russia’s grip on the region’s energy.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Russian gas giant -- which had a

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • BRENT Analysis: Saudi Arabia Rejects Biden Request, Eyes on Nord Stream

    Brent crude recaptured the major resistance level of $100 after falling down to levels near $95 lowest since March this year.

  • China corruption: Executive who oversaw main semiconductor industry fund under investigation

    The former chief executive at the company that manages China's main semiconductor industry investment fund has been put under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country's top anti-corruption watchdog. The investigation of Lu Jun, who stepped down as head of investment firm Sino IC Capital in late 2020, was announced by the CCDI in a post on its website last Friday. CCDI, the highest internal control institution of China's Communist Party, did not mentio

  • China Plans Iron Ore Giant to Assert Market Control

    (Bloomberg) -- China has formally created a state-backed iron ore company that’s expected to oversee everything from massive mine investments in West Africa to buying the steelmaking material from global suppliers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapA company called Chin

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapUS House Speaker

  • Delta, Boeing stocks rise after the airline orders 100 planes

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses news that Delta has placed an order for 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 planes, sending shares of both companies higher.

  • Goldman Sachs to slow hiring, bring back performance reviews as Wall Street layoff chatter grows

    "We have made the decision to slow hiring velocity and reduce certain professional fees going forward," Goldman CFO Denis Coleman told investors on Monday.

  • Oil Stocks Rise As These Field Service Giants Prepare To Report Earnings

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Natural-Gas Stocks Are Beating Oil Names. Here’s Why.

    Natural-gas prices have been rising quickly recently. On Monday, natural-gas futures were up 6.3% to $7.46 per million British Thermal Units.

  • Apple Sued In Massive Antitrust Class Action Lawsuit Related To Apple Pay

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been slapped with a massive antitrust class-action lawsuit, accusing the company of illegally profiting from payment card issuers through its Apple Pay policies. The class action lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. AAPL is reportedly violating federal antitrust law by collecting up to $1 billion annually, according to lawyers at Hagens Berman and Sperling & Slater. Also Read: What's Going On With Apple Stock Today

  • Oil prices rise on tight supply worries, soft dollar supports

    (Reuters) -Oil rose slightly on Tuesday, paring earlier losses and after soaring by more than $5 barrel in the previous session, amid concerns about tight supply. Brent crude futures for September settlement gained 17 cents to $106.51 a barrel by 0645 GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.

  • Palm Oil Set to Plunge 20% by September, Top Analyst Predicts

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil, the world’s most consumed cooking oil, may extend its slide, tumbling more than 20% to 3,000 ringgit ($673) a ton by September, driven by surging supplies in Indonesia, said veteran analyst Dorab Mistry. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapInvent

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansJennifer Lopez and Ben

  • Market sentiment is being impacted 'by the potential erosion' of the job market: Strategist

    Moneta CIO Aoifinn Devitt and MJP Wealth Advisors President Brian Vendig join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on future Fed rate hikes, the job market, inflation, gas prices, and the impact of mortgage rates.

  • Circle K Owner Seen as Potential Bidder for Suncor Retail Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc.’s decision to bow to investor pressure and investigate a sale of its gas stations has turned the spotlight on one potential buyer -- Quebec’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe acquisitive owner of the C