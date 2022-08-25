U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Essential Pharma strengthens its global operating platform in preparation for next stage of growth

·3 min read

EGHAM, England, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Pharma, an international speciality pharma group focused on maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas, announces the strengthening of its operating platform to support the next phase of its growth, with the granting of new establishment and manufacturing licences in Switzerland and Malta.

These approvals strengthen the company's geographical expansion, improve its operational efficiencies, and enhance its offering as a global business partner. They will also provide new strategic opportunities for the company and will play a fundamental role in driving value creation through functional improvements to scale and productivity.

Firstly, following a successful inspection by Swissmedic, Essential Pharma has been granted an establishment licence in Switzerland, which will allow the company to significantly enhance its supply chain efficiency for a wide range of important medicinal products. This represents a significant broadening of the company's operating platform when combined with its existing Good Distribution Practice (GDP) operations in the UK and EU. It will apply to transactions for both finished and unfinished pharmaceuticals, allowing importing, exporting, wholesaling and trading abroad.

Secondly, Essential Pharma has been granted a Manufacturing & Importation Authorisation (MIA) in Malta, following a successful Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection by the Malta Medicines Authority. The MIA will allow the company to import medicinal products into the European Union where manufacturing has taken place in a third country. This will allow greater flexibility in how the business manages the flow of medicines across its territories.

"These two most recent licence approvals for Essential Pharma will allow us to support a broader range of essential medicines and improve our supply for patients across international markets," comments Steen Vansgaard, CEO of Essential Pharma. "The successful advancement of our operating infrastructure, following our acquisition by Gyrus, is a key step designed to support the company's ambitious organic and inorganic growth plans as we seek new opportunities to diversify our portfolio and build our competitive market presence. We believe that this rapid progress in extending and strengthening our operating platform will enhance our appeal as a trusted partner to multiple pharma companies of all sizes looking to streamline their portfolios."

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is an international speciality pharmaceutical group dedicated to maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The group has been an important and valued partner to healthcare providers for over 20 years by giving patients access to medicines that otherwise would not be available.

Essential Pharma operates globally in more than 20 countries, supplying a portfolio of over 150 essential medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. Essential Pharma's growth strategy is based around identifying and acquiring mature, at-risk products from larger pharmaceutical groups looking to streamline their product portfolios.

It is a trusted partner to multiple pharma companies of all sizes, with a proven history of integrating assets, managing complex technology and product transfers while ensuring continual and sustainable supply to patients.

Essential Pharma maintains strong relationships with partners at eight manufacturing sites across the EU and US in order to ensure the continuing manufacture of its products to the highest regulatory standards.

Essential Pharma's growth strategy is backed by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in sectors with long term sustainable growth, including healthcare.

For more information, please visit essentialpharmagroup.com

CONTACTS

Essential Pharma
Steen Vangsgaard, CEO
Tel: +44(0)1784 477 167
Email: info@essentialpharmaceuticals.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for Essential Pharma)
David Dible, Frazer Hall, Evelyn McCormack
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3928 6900
Email: Essentialpharma@medistrava.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essential-pharma-strengthens-its-global-operating-platform-in-preparation-for-next-stage-of-growth-301611894.html

SOURCE Essential Pharma

