Do Essential Properties Realty Trust's (NYSE:EPRT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Essential Properties Realty Trust with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Essential Properties Realty Trust's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The music to the ears of Essential Properties Realty Trust shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 58% to 61% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

Are Essential Properties Realty Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Essential Properties Realty Trust followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have US$20m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.5%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

For growth investors, Essential Properties Realty Trust's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Essential Properties Realty Trust has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

