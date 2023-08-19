Essentra (LON:ESNT) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to £0.012 on the 27th of October. This means that the annual payment is 2.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than what the rest of the industry is paying.

Essentra Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Even though Essentra isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we could see the payout ratio reach 176%, which is on the unsustainable side.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.125 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.033. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 74% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Essentra's earnings per share has shrunk at 70% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Essentra is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Is Essentra not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

