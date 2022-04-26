Essex Bay Capital Portfolio Company Munetrix Completes Acquisition of Dynamo Metrics Inc.

Acquisition will allow Munetrix to address analytics needs of economic and community development departments, and enhance analytics offerings for its customers, synthesizing property-level data with financial and academic modules.

ESSEX, Mass., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essex Bay Capital today announces that its portfolio company, Munetrix, has completed the acquisition of Dynamo Metrics Inc. Dynamo Metrics is a leading provider of planning and analytics software for government and public sector customers. Munetrix is a SaaS provider of performance analytics solutions to municipal and education customers, delivering insights into financial forecasting, benchmarking, transparency, and student and teacher performance. The acquisition is Munetrix' first add-on acquisition since its investment by Essex Bay Capital in September 2021.

Yash Singh, Partner at Essex Bay, said, "Dynamo Metrics is the first of several acquisitions and partnerships we intend to make as we scale the Munetrix platform. Our plan is to build the leading provider of performance analytics to public sector customers, helping them to make better informed decisions, increase transparency and streamline collaboration and work flows."

Buzz Brown, CEO of Munetrix, commented: "We appreciate the value Dynamo Metrics and their team brings to the Munetrix family. We see tremendous opportunities to create unique insights for customers using the robust property-level Dynamo Metrics solution. Together we will help leaders improve communities through neighborhood revitalization and other programs using comprehensive, easily digestible data and tools that help to analyze where to make investments that will be most rewarding."

Nigel Griswold and Ben Calnin, co-founders of Dynamo Metrics, added: "Partnering with Munetrix will allow us to accelerate the growth of Dynamo Metrics and better serve our customers, through a broader platform and enhanced resources and investment."

About Essex Bay Capital Essex Bay invests in small to mid-sized private companies, partnering with management to accelerate growth. We target platform companies of $1-10M EBITDA at close, or $1-10M ARR for SaaS businesses. With 20+ years of investing experience, and 70+ completed acquisitions, our team brings more than just capital to the equation. We are long-term investors, focused on creating sustainable value. We build companies, organically and through add-on acquisitions to become market leaders. Partnership and alignment are at the core of everything we do. We pride ourselves on being transparent and supportive with resources, insight and expertise to create win-win opportunities for our partners.

About Munetrix

Munetrix, among the nation's largest aggregators of municipal and school district data, promotes municipal wellness and sustainability through its cloud-based data management tools and proprietary performance analytics applications. In partnering with Munetrix, municipalities and school districts are able to manage their data and access cost-effective products and advisory services to make meaningful and reliable budgets, financial projections, academic achievement metrics, trend reports and better-informed forward-looking decisions. More than 300 clients across the country use Munetrix's tools to make more informed financial and business decisions and improve student success.

About Dynamo Metrics

Dynamo Metrics works with diverse institutions that are making a major impact in America's most dynamic cities. Our team is dedicated to making data-driven governance easy, so communities thrive. Dynamo Metrics was born out of the premise that better data drives better decision-making. Since 2014, we've been working with local governments to deliver helpful metrics, insights, and reports that help demonstrate impact, increase collaboration, and support strategic decision-making.

