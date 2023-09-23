Essex County interior designer hosts must-see HGTV show featuring North Jersey homes

Chances are, if you're a religious Zillow scroller, you probably are a big fan of those HGTV renovation shows, too. Now, some of North Jersey's finest homes will get their moment in the limelight with the home network's new show, "What's wrong with that house?"

Noel Gatts, founder and principal designer of Beam and Bloom based in Bloomfield, will be taking the reigns as the show's host and go-to interior designer.

The show is a revamp of a previous HGTV show, "Home Inspector Joe," but will focus more on the renovation and interior design of spaces. The former show's primary focus was the suburbs in New York state, but this revamp has expanded to cover some beloved North Jersey neighborhoods, like Franklin Lakes, Mahwah and Ridgewood.

Noel Gatts is founder and principal designer of Beam and Bloom in Bloomfield.

Gatts said her co-star Joe Mazza from "Home Inspector Joe" will also be her co-host of "What's wrong with that house?" She said Mazza's role is to handle the construction aspect of their projects, while she focuses on design and functionality.

"We have a brand new season of a brand new show, still the two of us because we have a really good partnership and have a ton of fun together," Gatts said. "It's much more renovation and design heavy because Joe also has experience in construction. So he dives into the issues, finds things that are wrong and we fix things up so we can do it the right way."

Joe Mazza and Noel Gatts of "What's wrong with that house?"

Gatts said her new show stands out from other because it dives into the underlying issues of a home. In the first episode, Mazza determines the cause of ongoing water damage in a family's home, and Gatts transforms the appearance of the home's exterior and tackles the family's crammed kitchen space.

She said they have met people who have tried to do cheaper, quick fixes to their home, but haven't been able to fix the bigger problem.

"I'm not just spending everyone's money trying to make things gorgeous. I have to pull from a budget," she said. "I think one of my superpowers on the show is that I have to use what's left over of this budget that's been eaten away by some big problems sometimes."

Story continues

Before she was an HGTV icon, Gatts worked in musical theater professional for 12 years in New York City. Once she began having kids, though, she said she needed a lifestyle change. Her family decided to set down roots in Essex County, purchasing a 3-bedroom 1941 colonial "fixer upper."

From their own home renovations, to creating her own design business and two separate casting calls for interior design shows, Gatts landed the opportunity to showcase her talents on HGTV. And the rest is history.

"This is sort of a weird, full circle moment for me," she said.

"What's wrong with this house?" premieres on HGTV on Sept. 23, with two episodes from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be two new episodes of the show every Saturday for eight weeks.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: HGTV show 'What's wrong with that house' hosted by NJ designer