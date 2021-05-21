EssilorLuxottica 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting:

Shareholders adopt all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

Charenton-le-Pont, France (May 21, 2021 – 6:30 pm) – EssilorLuxottica’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held today behind closed doors at the Company’s headquarters in Paris, chaired by Juliette Favre, Director of EssilorLuxottica and President of Valoptec, the association of EssilorLuxottica employee-shareholders.

EssilorLuxottica shareholders, who were invited to submit their votes prior to the meeting, approved all the 32 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, including the members of the new Board of Directors and the compensation policy applicable to the Company’s Executive Corporate Officers.

“I’d like to offer our shareholders a warm thank you for standing by us throughout the pandemic and helping us achieve our goal of combining lenses and frames under the same roof. Our focus now is leading the Company into its next stage of integration where our management team will use its strength and experience to realize our vision. Never before have we been as well-equipped and motivated by our mission as we are today – this is exactly where we want to be at the start of a new era,” commented Leonardo Del Vecchio, Chairman of EssilorLuxottica.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting of EssilorLuxottica has decided to grant to the shareholders the option to receive their final dividend to be paid for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020, in shares. As duly acknowledged by the Board of Directors, the price for newly issued shares for the payment of the dividend has been set at Euro 124.70 per share.

This price corresponds to 90% of the average of the opening prices quoted on Euronext Paris over the twenty trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting less the final dividend to be distributed for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020, this total being rounded up to the next euro cent.





The ex-dividend date is set on May 28, 2021 and the record date is set on May 31, 2021.





Shareholders will be entitled to opt for payment of the dividend in newly issued shares from June 1, 2021 up to, and including, June 14, 2021. To exercise such option, shareholders have to address their request to the authorized financial intermediaries (which may set a shorter election period depending on their administrative processes). For shareholders holding shares in pure registered form, the request will have to be addressed to the Company’s agent (BNP Paribas Securities Services, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex). For shareholders who have not exercised their option by June 14, 2021 (or the date set by their authorized financial intermediaries) at the latest, the final dividend will be entirely paid in cash.

An application will be made to admit the new shares for trading on Euronext Paris market. The new ordinary shares allocated in payment will confer the same rights as the existing shares and carry current dividend rights (“jouissance courante”), i.e. they will confer the right to any distribution paid out as from the date of their issuance.





If the amount of the final dividend in respect of which the option will be exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder will receive the number of shares rounded down to the nearest inferior whole number, and a balancing payment in cash (“soulte”).





The payment of the dividend or the delivery of the new shares following the exercise of the option will take place from June 21, 2021.

Shareholders may connect to EssilorLuxottica.com to consult the Questions & Answers dedicated to the payment of dividend in shares.

Time frame

Ex date 1 : May 28, 2021.

Record date 2 : May 31, 2021

Period to exercise the option : from June 1, 2021 to June 14, 2021 included.

Date of payment: June 21, 2021.

Messages to shareholders, presentations, voting results and answers to pre-submitted questions are available at https://www.essilorluxottica.com/2021agm

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

1 First date from which EssilorLuxottica shares are traded without the final dividend rights.

2 Date on which positions are determined by the central securities depository at close of business.





