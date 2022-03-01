EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Closes Acquisition of Walman Optical
Charenton-le-Pont, France, and Minneapolis, Minnesota (1st March 2022 – 8 am CET) – EssilorLuxottica announces today the closing of its acquisition of U.S. based lab network Walman Optical, a leading lab partner to vision care practices around the country. First announced in March 2021, the acquisition will draw on EssilorLuxottica’s focus on product and service innovation to create growth opportunities for Walman Optical.
