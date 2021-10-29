EssilorLuxottica : EssilorLuxottica’s third-quarter 2021 revenue / Keeping the pace of a fast recovery at +9% / Full year outlook upgraded again and GrandVision consolidation

EssilorLuxottica’s third-quarter 2021 revenue

Keeping the pace of a fast recovery at +9%

Full year outlook upgraded again and GrandVision consolidation

EssilorLuxottica including GrandVision:

Q3 total r evenue close to Euro 5.5 billion, + 33% versus 2019 at constant exchange rates 1

Q3 c omparable 3 revenue + 9.3% versus 2019 at constant exchange rates 1

Consolidated free cash flow5 at Euro 2.3 billion in first nine months





EssilorLuxottica excluding GrandVision:

Q3 t otal r evenue + 9.0 % versus 2019 at constant exchange rates 1

North America still up double digit s , EMEA and Lat am accelerating , Asia-Pacific still negative

Professional Solutions positive and accelerating in all regions

Comparable - store sales 4 steadily positive, up double digit s in North America

E-commerce up approximately 50%, at 8 % of total revenue year to date

FY 2021 outlook upgraded again

Charenton-le-Pont, France (October 29, 2021 – 7:00 am) – EssilorLuxottica today announced that consolidated revenue including GrandVision (consolidated since July 1, i.e. for the third quarter only) totalled Euro 14,241 million in the first nine months of the year. On a comparable3 basis, consolidated revenue amounted to Euro 5,465 million in the third quarter and Euro 15,918 million in the nine months, +9.3% and +6.2% respectively at constant exchange rates1 versus the same periods of 2019.

Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, CEO and Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica, said: “We are proud of the revenue performance our Company delivered in the third quarter of the year, keeping the pace of the fast recovery already posted in the second quarter. Including GrandVision, in its first quarter of consolidation into the Group, EssilorLuxottica’s comparable3 revenue grew even faster, at 9.3% versus pre-COVID levels at constant exchange rates1. Moreover, while accelerating in revenue, our Company has materially expanded its margins, proving to which extent it can operationally leverage the business growth. This has led us to upgrade once again our outlook for the full year, now pointing to a more material operating margin lift. Such a sound performance is driven by the Company’s omnichannel and open business model, its new integrated commercial initiatives and its rich innovation pipeline, all at the heart of its long-term strategy.

In the context of the World Sight Day, celebrated on October 14, we're also pleased to highlight all the initiatives the Company put in place in many different geographies to give vision a voice, while its ‘Eyes on the Planet’ sustainability program continues to progress nicely, based on the five pillars of carbon, circularity, world sight, inclusion and ethics”.



