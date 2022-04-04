U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision complete the transaction with ORIG BENE for the sale of stores in the Netherlands and Belgium

·1 min read
EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision complete the transaction with ORIG BENE for the sale of stores in the Netherlands and Belgium

Charenton-le-Pont, France, Schiphol, the Netherlands and Graz, Austria (4 April 20228:00 am CEST) - EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision and the Optic Retail International Group BENE, a member of MPG Austria (“ORIG/MPG”), announced today that the companies have completed the transaction for ORIG/MPG to acquire 142 EyeWish stores in the Netherlands and 35 GrandOptical stores in Belgium. This follows the commitments agreed upon with the European Commission on March 23, 2021, as part of the acquisition of GrandVision by EssilorLuxottica. EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision and ORIG/MPG confirm that European Commission has approved the transaction.

Attachment


  • This Small-Cap Is Taking On the Telecom Giants. Buy Its Stock.

    Starry Group is selling home broadband that bypasses cable and phone companies—without digging trenches or laying cables.

  • M&T Bank completes People’s United deal. Earlier this month, Rene Jones addressed future acquisitions.

    Rene Jones was asked earlier this month whether the Buffalo-based bank would consider more acquisitions.

  • KKR Plans to Abandon Telecom Italia Deal Without Due Diligence

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. plans to drop its 10.8 billion-euro ($11.9 billion) takeover proposal for Telecom Italia SpA if the troubled former phone monopoly doesn’t grant it the due diligence it requested since last November, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers

  • FinAccel Spends $200 Million for Indonesia Digital Banking Push

    (Bloomberg) -- FinAccel Pte, the parent company of fintech platform Kredivo, has acquired a majority stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Bisnis Internasional TB, pitting itself against Southeast Asia’s biggest internet companies for a share of a growing digital banking arena.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers

  • What Percentage Of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:LFTR ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Cision Completes Acquisition of Streem

    Global communications intelligence company Cision announced today that it has completed the acquisition of realtime media monitoring company Streem.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Buying a Second Home to Rent: Dos and Don'ts

    While there are financial benefits to investing in rental property, there are risks—tenants who don't pay their rent and the headache of being a landlord—as well. You'll need to weigh taxes, real estate appreciation, mortgage, and maintenance costs, and your desire to be a landlord when deciding if owning a rental is a wise financial move. You can sell a rental property and roll the proceeds into other rental property without paying capital gains taxes.

  • China's tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

    China's tech sector is losing its shine as a career choice for the country's best educated and most entrepreneurial amid widespread headcount cuts, subdued growth and intense regulatory scrutiny, according to jobseekers and workers in the sector. Evan Liu, a 28-year-old with a master's degree from the US, did not foresee that job hunting would be this hard. He started looking for work in the internet industry soon after the Lunar New Year in February, a period known as "golden March, silver Apri

  • Oil Shakes Off Early Loss to Top $100 as Vitol Warns on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as traders weighed a warning from Vitol Group that prices had sunk too far against a virus outbreak in China and prospects for more strategic crude releases.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage Grows

  • Fed Seeking to Find Where ‘Phantom Menace’ Neutral Rate Sits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are on the march to

  • Toyota Keeps a Crown Coveted by GM, Ford

    The Japanese automaker doesn't seem too bothered by supple chain disruptions triggered by the Pandemic.

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If F

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • More Young Adults Are Buying Life Insurance Thanks to the Pandemic—if They Can Get It

    Seeing loved ones die left me shaken, and worried about how my husband would fare without my income.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Surge for a Third Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates have surged to their highest level since December 2018, with market sentiment towards inflation and FED monetary policy driving rates higher.

  • Novartis to save at least $1 billion by 2024 thanks to simplified structure

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024. "Integrating pharmaceuticals and oncology business units into an innovative medicines (IM) business with separate U.S. and international commercial organizations will increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies," the Swiss pharmaceutical company said in a statement. It said it expects selling, general and administrative savings of at least $1 billion to be fully embedded by 2024 as a result of these changes.

  • Stocks Up Amid China Step to Ease U.S. Audit Spat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday amid a rally in Hong Kong spurred by China’s move to ease a dispute with the U.S. over audits. Treasuries fell on the prospect of sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Tal

  • Are You the Boss of Your Trading?

    Many traders find it helpful to maintain a trading journal. Putting your thinking and feelings in writing as a trade develops can be extremely helpful as it forces you to address the many emotional issues that we face and are so easily ignored or overlooked.

  • Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters

    Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Italian state lender CDP to start formal talks on potentially combining the phone group's network with that of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber. The move comes as TIM boss Pietro Labriola presses ahead with a plan to revamp Italy's biggest phone company centred around a split of its wholesale network operations from its service business. The start of talks, announced by the company on Saturday, is yet another sign that TIM plans to chart a different course to a non-binding approach for all of its business made by U.S. fund KKR in November.