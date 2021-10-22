U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

EssilorLuxottica : Invitation to Q3 2021 Revenue Conference Call

EssilorLuxottica
·1 min read
In this article:
Q3 2021 Revenue Conference Call Invitation

Mr Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer, and
Mr Giorgio Iannella, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our Q3 2021 Revenue Conference Call on:

Friday, October 29, at 10:30am CET

Dial-In Access telephone numbers:
France: 09 70 73 39 58
Italy: 06 9450 1060
Spain: 919 01 16 44
UK: 020 3936 2999
US: 1 646 664 1960
All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999
Access Codes:
Analyst – 208 167
Press – 723 265

Live Webcast:
You can watch the presentation on the following link:
https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-30705/en

A press release reporting the results will be released at 7am CET on the same day. A presentation will be made available prior to the call and both can be found on our investor relations website:
https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters and since 1 July 2021 (via a majority interest) GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.
Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

Head of Investor Relations
Giorgio Iannella
E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com

Head of Corporate Communications
Marco Catalani
E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Attachment


